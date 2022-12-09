Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nexstim Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXTMH   FI4000506811

NEXSTIM PLC

(NXTMH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  09:44 2022-12-08 am EST
4.245 EUR   +1.19%
02:01aNexstim Receives an NBS System Order from a Hospital in Poland
GL
11/23Nexstim : Presentation
PU
10/25Nexstim Receives an NBT® System Order from Alamo Neurosurgical Institute
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from a Hospital in Poland

12/09/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release, Helsinki, 9 December 2022 at 9 AM (EET)

Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from a Hospital in Poland

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an NBS 5 system order from a hospital in Poland.

This is Nexstim’s first sale to Poland. The system will be used for performing neurosurgery planning in patients that have had a diagnosis of a brain tumor or other disorder. The Nexstim NBS System is the only FDA cleared and CE-marked navigated TMS system for pre-operative mapping of the motor and speech cortices of the brain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: We are proud of the successful work in strengthening our presence in the European market. Announcing this sale to Poland is again a step forward for us in entering new markets and expanding our user community. Our sales this year have represented a good balance of acquiring new customers and maintaining existing customer relationships - Nexstim’s world-leading technology is now available for more patients than ever before.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about NEXSTIM PLC
02:01aNexstim Receives an NBS System Order from a Hospital in Poland
GL
11/23Nexstim : Presentation
PU
10/25Nexstim Receives an NBT® System Order from Alamo Neurosurgical Institute
AQ
10/25Nexstim Receives an NBT® System Order from Alamo Neurosurgical Institute
CI
10/20Nexstim Plc Business and Clinical Update Q3 2022
AQ
10/17Nexstim Plc : Share subscriptions based on stock options 2020A 
AQ
10/12Nexstim Plc : Managers' Transactions – Karvinen
AQ
10/11Nexstim Reports Excellent Treatment Outcomes of Over 400 MDD Patients in Patient Regist..
AQ
10/11Nexstim Reports Excellent Treatment Outcomes of over 400 MDD Patients in Patient Regist..
CI
10/06Nexstim NBS 5+ System Continues to Generate Interest in the US
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 10,3 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net income 2022 2,00 M 2,11 M 2,11 M
Net cash 2022 2,00 M 2,11 M 2,11 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,5 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart NEXSTIM PLC
Duration : Period :
Nexstim Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTIM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,25 €
Average target price 4,40 €
Spread / Average Target 3,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikko Johannes Karvinen Chief Executive Officer
Joonas Juokslahti Business Controller
Leena Katriina Niemistö Chairman
Jarmo Laine Vice President-Medical Affairs
Gustaf Järnefelt Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXSTIM PLC-12.24%30
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-14.88%219 934
DANAHER CORPORATION-18.47%195 269
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-24.29%94 693
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION7.42%65 356
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-24.89%57 925