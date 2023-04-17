Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nexstim Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXTMH   FI4000506811

NEXSTIM PLC

(NXTMH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:49 2023-04-14 am EDT
3.670 EUR   +7.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nexstim Releases NBS 6 in the United States

04/17/2023 | 02:01am EDT
Press release, Helsinki, 17 April 2023 at 9 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Releases NBS 6 in the United States

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces the launch of NBS 6, a new navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) system software generation, in the United States.

The NBS 6 enables Nexstim’s unique E-field navigated TMS technology to be used more easily than ever before. Part of this new product generation is an easy-to-use, software-guided application and a modular product design that allows for system capabilities to expand over time and be highly customized based on a customer’s research or treatment interests.

The first release concerns therapy applications. In the United States, the NBS 6 is currently indicated for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode.

Nexstim will be unveiling the NBS 6 system at the Clinical TMS Society 11th Annual Meeting, held in Colorado Springs, Unites States on May 4 – 6. More information on the NBS 6 system is already available on Nexstim’s website: www.nexstim.com/healthcare-professionals/nbs-6.

The NBS 6 is expected to be available for the European market later in 2023.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: We at Nexstim are proud of our clinically established technology and are excited to release the NBS 6, allowing the best possible level of usability of our technology. The modular product design will allow us to continue responding to the increased customer demand for systems that allow the delivery of both diagnostic and therapeutic applications. I would like to thank the Nexstim team, as well as our customers, for their valuable input during the product development process and for their hard work towards this strategically important product release.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7,60 M 8,35 M 8,35 M
Net income 2023 -1,30 M -1,43 M -1,43 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -20,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 24,6 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,24x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart NEXSTIM PLC
Duration : Period :
Nexstim Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTIM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,67 €
Average target price 4,50 €
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikko Johannes Karvinen Chief Executive Officer
Joonas Juokslahti Business Controller
Leena Katriina Niemisto Chairman
Jarmo Laine Vice President-Medical Affairs
Gustaf Järnefelt Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXSTIM PLC-10.71%27
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC6.93%227 115
DANAHER CORPORATION-5.18%183 494
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.63%93 526
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.89%74 410
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.49%65 825
