18 Jun 2024 10:50 CEST
NEXT Biometrics Group ASA
Oslo, 18 June 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by
NEXT Biometrics Group ASA ("NEXT" or the "Company") on 16 May 2024 regarding the
Annual General meeting authorizing the company's board of directors authority to
issue options to management and key employees.
The following primary insiders in the Company have been granted additional share
options by the board of directors:
- Ulf Ritsvall (CEO) has been granted 1,400,000 share options in the
Company,following which he holds in total 4,125,000 share options.
-Eirik Underthun (CFO) has been granted 50,000 share options in the Company,
following which he holds in total 1,650,000 share options.
-Marcus Lauren (Chief Product Officer) has been granted 150,000 share options in
the Company, following which he holds in total 225,000 share options.
-Joshua Chiu (Senior Vice President, Head of Sales South-East Asia) has been
granted 200,000 share options in the Company, following which he holds in total
275,000 share options.
-DigVijay Singh Kanwar (Senior Vice President, Head of Sales IUEA) has been
granted 150,000 share options in the Company, following which he holds in total
350,000 share options.
With regard to the 2024 option program for management and employees, in total
33% of the options vest in the third calendar quarter of 2025, 33% of the
options vest in the third calendar quarter of 2026 and the remaining 33% vest in
the first calendar quarter of 2027.
For management and employees, the date of expiry for all vested options is the
date falling 60 months after the date of grant. Any options that are not
exercised at, or prior to this date will elapse.
The exercise price of the share options shall be equal to the average volume
weighted market price of the Company's shares over the last five trading days
prior to the date of grant, being NOK 7.86.
After the above-mentioned allotment, if all conditions are met, the total number
of issued share options in the Company is 14,984,102.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article
19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian
Securities Trading Act.
NEXT Investor contact:
Ulf Ritsvall (CEO), ulf.ritsvall@nextbiometrics.com
Eirik Underthun (CFO), eirik.underthun@nextbiometrics.com
About NEXT Biometrics
NEXT provides advanced fingerprint sensor technology that delivers uncompromised
security and accuracy for the best possible user experience in the smart card,
government ID, access control and notebook markets. The company's patented NEXT
Active Thermal™ principle allows the development of large, high quality
fingerprint sensors. NEXT Biometrics Group ASA is headquartered in Oslo, with
sales, support and development operations in Seattle, Taipei, Tokyo, New Delhi
and Shanghai.
