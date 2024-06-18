NEXT Biometrics Group ASA - Grant of share options to primary insiders

Oslo, 18 June 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA ("NEXT" or the "Company") on 16 May 2024 regarding the

Annual General meeting authorizing the company's board of directors authority to

issue options to management and key employees.



The following primary insiders in the Company have been granted additional share

options by the board of directors:

- Ulf Ritsvall (CEO) has been granted 1,400,000 share options in the

Company,following which he holds in total 4,125,000 share options.

-Eirik Underthun (CFO) has been granted 50,000 share options in the Company,

following which he holds in total 1,650,000 share options.

-Marcus Lauren (Chief Product Officer) has been granted 150,000 share options in

the Company, following which he holds in total 225,000 share options.

-Joshua Chiu (Senior Vice President, Head of Sales South-East Asia) has been

granted 200,000 share options in the Company, following which he holds in total

275,000 share options.

-DigVijay Singh Kanwar (Senior Vice President, Head of Sales IUEA) has been

granted 150,000 share options in the Company, following which he holds in total

350,000 share options.



With regard to the 2024 option program for management and employees, in total

33% of the options vest in the third calendar quarter of 2025, 33% of the

options vest in the third calendar quarter of 2026 and the remaining 33% vest in

the first calendar quarter of 2027.



For management and employees, the date of expiry for all vested options is the

date falling 60 months after the date of grant. Any options that are not

exercised at, or prior to this date will elapse.



The exercise price of the share options shall be equal to the average volume

weighted market price of the Company's shares over the last five trading days

prior to the date of grant, being NOK 7.86.



After the above-mentioned allotment, if all conditions are met, the total number

of issued share options in the Company is 14,984,102.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article

19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian

Securities Trading Act.



NEXT Investor contact:

Ulf Ritsvall (CEO), ulf.ritsvall@nextbiometrics.com

Eirik Underthun (CFO), eirik.underthun@nextbiometrics.com



About NEXT Biometrics

NEXT provides advanced fingerprint sensor technology that delivers uncompromised

security and accuracy for the best possible user experience in the smart card,

government ID, access control and notebook markets. The company's patented NEXT

Active Thermal™ principle allows the development of large, high quality

fingerprint sensors. NEXT Biometrics Group ASA is headquartered in Oslo, with

sales, support and development operations in Seattle, Taipei, Tokyo, New Delhi

and Shanghai.





