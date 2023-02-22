NEXT Biometrics : Q4 2022 Report

Quarterly report - Q4 2022

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA

Quarterly report - Q4 2022

Highlights

Revenue of NOK 12.0 m (NOK 13.7 m in Q4 2021)

Gross margin of 24%

36 accumulated design wins by end Q4 2022

Adjusted EBITDA 1) of NOK -9.1 m in Q4 2022

Cash position of NOK 69.3 m per 31 December 2022

CEO Statement

NEXT's Q4 revenues were on low end of our expectations largely due to a further delay of the implementation and launch of the next-generation security for biometrics in India. This development explains the lack of FAP20 shipments during this quarter.

On the other hand, I am pleased that we continued to add three new design wins during quarter four, summarising 36 customer products in total and on target for year-end 2022. It is from new and existing design- wins (customers) that future revenues will be generated.

For Q4 we report a 24% gross margin. Our gross margin will continue to fluctuate quarter over quarter based on product mix. This quarter, the margin was lower due to a high share PC-sensors in the product mix. Gross margin is expected to return to our higher levels as soon as we increase quarterly FAP20 sensor shipments.

Q4 operational cash flow was negative NOK 3.7 million. The improvement can be explained by strong collection of receivables and low costs. We have continued to streamline our operations in 2022 and have a lower cost base compared to earlier years. We will maintain our cost discipline on our journey towards making NEXT a profitable company during 2023.

We have come a long way from when I started as CEO in NEXT during Q4 2019 in terms of reconfiguring NEXT to make it a successful company. The improved cost level was the first result. More importantly, we introduced the FAP20 product to the market and implemented other products and marketing improvements. This has lifted gross margins to sustainable levels. We also brought in new design-wins and a handful of customers with high revenue potential. Further, we are looking forward to soon report on progress with our newly added distributors and sales partners in South America, South-East Asia, and China.

Although we did not report any significant orders and new contracts this quarter, we continue to believe NEXT is well positioned in the market for high-end fingerprint sensors. We remain focused on delivering increased volumes and revenues for our shareholders based on our 36 accumulated number of design-wins and we are working steadfast securing additional new design-wins and customers in 2023.

Thank you for your patience.

Peter Heuman, CEO of NEXT Biometrics Group ASA

