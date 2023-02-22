Advanced search
01:17aNext Biometrics : Q4 2022 Report
PU
01:00aNext Biometrics : Q4 2022 results
AQ
02/21Next Biometrics Jumps 7% on $1 Million Shipment Request from Indian Manufacturing Company
MT
NEXT Biometrics : Q4 2022 Report

02/22/2023 | 01:17am EST
N E X T B I O M E T R I C S

N E X T B I O M E T R I C S G R O U P A S A

Q U A R T E R L Y R E P O R T - Q 4 2 0 2 2

OneTouch.

OneYou.

NEXT Biometrics

W W W . N E X T B I O M E T R I C S . C O M

Quarterly report - Q4 2022

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA

Quarterly report - Q4 2022

Highlights

  • Revenue of NOK 12.0 m (NOK 13.7 m in Q4 2021)
  • Gross margin of 24%
  • 36 accumulated design wins by end Q4 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA1) of NOK -9.1 m in Q4 2022
  • Cash position of NOK 69.3 m per 31 December 2022

CEO Statement

NEXT's Q4 revenues were on low end of our expectations largely due to a further delay of the implementation and launch of the next-generation security for biometrics in India. This development explains the lack of FAP20 shipments during this quarter.

On the other hand, I am pleased that we continued to add three new design wins during quarter four, summarising 36 customer products in total and on target for year-end 2022. It is from new and existing design- wins (customers) that future revenues will be generated.

For Q4 we report a 24% gross margin. Our gross margin will continue to fluctuate quarter over quarter based on product mix. This quarter, the margin was lower due to a high share PC-sensors in the product mix. Gross margin is expected to return to our higher levels as soon as we increase quarterly FAP20 sensor shipments.

Q4 operational cash flow was negative NOK 3.7 million. The improvement can be explained by strong collection of receivables and low costs. We have continued to streamline our operations in 2022 and have a lower cost base compared to earlier years. We will maintain our cost discipline on our journey towards making NEXT a profitable company during 2023.

We have come a long way from when I started as CEO in NEXT during Q4 2019 in terms of reconfiguring NEXT to make it a successful company. The improved cost level was the first result. More importantly, we introduced the FAP20 product to the market and implemented other products and marketing improvements. This has lifted gross margins to sustainable levels. We also brought in new design-wins and a handful of customers with high revenue potential. Further, we are looking forward to soon report on progress with our newly added distributors and sales partners in South America, South-East Asia, and China.

Although we did not report any significant orders and new contracts this quarter, we continue to believe NEXT is well positioned in the market for high-end fingerprint sensors. We remain focused on delivering increased volumes and revenues for our shareholders based on our 36 accumulated number of design-wins and we are working steadfast securing additional new design-wins and customers in 2023.

Thank you for your patience.

Peter Heuman, CEO of NEXT Biometrics Group ASA

2

Quarterly report - Q4 2022

Full year

Full year

(amounts in NOK million)

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

2022

2021

Total revenues

12,0

13,7

48,3

50,8

Adjusted gross margin (%)

24 %

50 %

30 %

32 %

Adjusted EBITDA1)

-9,1

-8,2

-38,8

-32,0

Cash - closing balance

69,3

102,7

69,3

102,7

  1. See definition on page 15 and note 5 regarding change in cost classification

Operational review

Three new design wins were added during quarter four, summarising 36 customer products in total and on target for year-end 2022. The newly added customers are all within NEXT's defined market segments. The three design wins are new customers based in India, Belgium, and Brazil, illustrating the diversity in both customer segments and markets.

The quarterly volume of shipped FAP20 sensors was lower relative to Q4 2021 mainly due to project delays from our partners in India. Additionally, multiple of our FAP20 customers continued to experience supply chain delays related to receiving enough microchips to build their products during Q4 2022.

Q4 PC-sensor revenues were significantly higher compared to Q4 2021 and all previous quarters in 2022. NEXT was impacted by the semi-conductor industry's shortage of microchips earlier in 2022, but the situation was resolved for NEXT's PC-sensor production during quarter four, which contributed to the increase in shipments.

NEXT's Q4 2022 gross margin was 24%, vs 50% in Q4 2021. The gross margin was lower due to a less favorable product mix in Q4 2022 with a high PC-sensor share.

The Group reached an OPEX ex. options of only NOK 4.0 million per month during Q4 2022, which is even lower than the earlier communicated target of NOK 5 million per month.

Interim condensed financial statements as of 31 December 2022 (unaudited)

Statement of comprehensive income

Revenues for Q4 2022 were NOK 12.0 million compared to NOK 13.7 million in Q4 2021. The decrease in revenues from Q4 2021 was mainly due to very low FAP20 sensor shipment volumes in the quarter triggered by delays from NEXT's key customers.

Payroll expenses excluding stock option costs were NOK 6 million in Q4 2022 compared to NOK 9.2 million in Q4 2021. Net employee stock option and option social security costs were NOK 1.2 million in Q4 2022 compared to NOK 1.7 million in Q4 2021. See note 4 for further information on stock option cost.

Other operating expenses were NOK 5.9 million in Q4 2022 compared to NOK 5.9 million in Q4 2021.

Depreciation and amortization were NOK 1.8 million in Q4 2022 compared to NOK 1.8 million in Q4 2021.

3

Quarterly report - Q4 2022

Net financial items were negative NOK 0.1 million in Q4 2022 compared to negative NOK 1.5 million in Q4 2021.

Income tax gain was NOK 0.3 million in Q4 2022, compared to NOK 0.3 million income tax cost in Q4 2021.

Loss after taxes for Q4 2022 were NOK 11.9 million compared to a loss of NOK 19.8 million for Q4 2021.

Statement of financial position and cash flow

Cash amounted to NOK 69.3 million per 31 December 2022, compared to NOK 102.7 million per 31 December 2021.

Net cash flow from operating activities was negative NOK 3.7 million in Q4 2022, compared to negative NOK

12.6 million in Q4 2021. The negative cash flow in Q4 2022 is due to operating losses offset by a reduction in working capital mainly resulting from strong accounts receivable cash collection.

Net cash flow from investing activities was positive NOK 0.1 million in Q4 2022, compared to positive NOK 0.1 million in Q4 2021.

Net cash flow from financing activities was negative NOK 0.7 million in Q4 2022, compared to negative NOK 0.5 million in Q4 2021.

Going concern

The Group's financial statements for Q4 2022 have been prepared on the basis of a going concern assumption.

Outlook

FAP20 shipment volumes were exceptionally low in Q4, and this is affecting this single quarter to a large extent. The short term FAP20 shipment volumes will mainly depend on our partners' progress in India. Longer-term, other customers and markets are also expected to become important revenue contributors for NEXT.

NEXT Notebook sensor orders have been strong in 2022. We now see indications that NEXT's PC sensor shipment volumes in 2023 will be similar to pre-2022 regular demand.

Our partners are making their preparations for launch in India towards the end of Q2 2023. We expect end- customers to start their procurement processes 2-3 months before market launch, and our partners are likely to place orders shortly in advance of end-customers' order inquiries (start of procurement processes). As announced recently, India authorities just launched the next generation biometric standard, and already yesterday one of our partners requested an initial delivery schedule covering 2023. Accordingly, we believe the market in India will grow significantly from Q3/Q4 2023 onwards.

The company's accumulated 36 design wins from Q4 2019 up to end of Q4 2022 will contribute to future revenue growth. The existing portfolio of design-wins alone has the potential to make NEXT profitable.

We see increased customer activity across a wide range of industries, improving the design-win funnel. Short- term, we are still waiting to see the full impact of our enlarged portfolio of design-wins on our quarterly revenues. Many of our design-wins have low to medium potential while we believe some design wins will develop into major successes in their respective market segments.

4

Quarterly report - Q4 2022

The continued increase in the accumulated number of design wins is forming the basis for solid revenue growth in the longer term.

Oslo, 21 February 2023

CEO and Board of Directors

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA

Peter Heuman (CEO)

Petter Fjellstad (Chairman)

Emine Lundkvist (Board member)

Odd Harald Hauge (Board member)

Siri Børsum (Board member)

5

Disclaimer

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 06:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
