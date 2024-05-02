May 2, 2024
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Subject: IPO of TPL REIT Fund I - Commencement of Public Subscription
Dear All,
We are pleased to announce that public subscription for the IPO of TPL REIT Fund I has commenced. It will remain open till day end of May 3, 2024 (5pm for physical applications and midnight for e-IPO).
Investors can submit application(s) through the following modes:
- CDC's Centralized E-IPO system (CES) which can be accessed via the web link https://csp.cdcaccess.com.pk/#/login; or
- PSX's e-IPO system (PES) which can be accessed via the web link https://eipo.psx.com.pk; or
- Physical application submission at any of the branches of HBL (Unit Subscription Form is attached)
For more information on IPO, please read the Offer for Sale Document by visiting the link (https://tplfunds.com/investor-relations/#1712645658718-df64ed31-e79e).
In case of any queries, please contact the following:
Next Capital Limited | Lead Manager for the IPO
Syed Qamber Ali| P: +92 21 35222207 | E: qamber.ali@nextcapital.com.pk
Ammad Ilyas |P: +92 21 111 639 825 Ext: 131 | E: ammad.ilyas@nextcapital.com.pk
Humaira Asad |P: +92 21 111 639 825 Ext: 149 | E: humaira.asad@nextcapital.com.pk
Ibrahim Mushtaq | P: +92 21 35222204 | E: ibrahim.mushtaq@nextcapital.com.pk
Bilal Ahmad| P: +92 21 111 639 825 Ext: 109 | E: bilal.ahmad@nextcapital.com.pk
___________________
Humaira Asad
Director, Investment Banking & Advisory
SUBMISSION OF FALSE AND FICTITIOUS APPLICATIONS IS AN OFFENCE UNDER SECTION 87(7) OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2015 AND SUCH APPLICATIONS' MONEY MAY BE FOREFIETED UNDER SECTION 87(8)
OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2015
INVESTMENT IN SECURITIES IS A HIGHLY RISKY BUSINESS. INVESTORS ARE, THEREFORE, ADVISED IN THEIR OWN INTEREST TO CAREFULLY READ THE CONTENTS OF THE OFFER FOR SALE DOCUMENT ESPECIALLY THE RISK FACTORS
BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT DECISION.
The Directors
TPL REIT Management Company Limited
20th Floor, Sky Tower - East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Block No. 4, Clifton, Karachi
TPL REIT FUND I (MANAGED BY TPL REIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED)
SUBSCRIPTION DATE
APPLICATION FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF UNITS
From May 02, 2024 to May 03, 2024
during banking hours
As per Section 72 of Companies Act, 2017, the Units shall be credited in book-entry form only. Therefore, Units of TPL REIT Fund I shall only be trasferred in scrip-less
Broker's Stamp & Code
form in the CDS of CDCPL. (Refer to instruction No.3 on the reverse hereof)
CDC PARTICIPANT / ACCOUNT HOLDER ID
SUB ACCOUNT NUMBER
HOUSE A/C NO.
BrokersFor
OR
OR
CDC INVESTOR ACCOUNT SERVICES ID
CDC INVESTOR ACCOUNT NO.
Do you want to avail CDC's facility of IPO
FACILITATION ACCOUNT
Yes
No
1) I/We apply for the following number of Units at Offer Price for the value indicated below:
No. of Units Applied For
Amount Payable in PKR
Cheque / Demand Draft / Pay Order No.
- I/We agree to accept the same or any smaller number of Units that may be allotted to me/us upon the terms as stated in the OFSD. I/We authorize you to credit the Units to me/us pursuant to this application and if no Units or a smaller number of Units are allotted to me/us you are hereby authorized to return to me/us by cheque or other means my/our application money for the amount of Units not credited to me/us.
For Pakistanis
Resident
01
3) DECLARATION
Non-resident
02
For Bankers
Banker's Stamp
Bank
Branch Code
Code
Application Serial No.
I/We declare that: i) I am/We are national(s) of ____________________________________________________________________________; ii) I am/We are not minor(s); iii) I/We have not made nor have I/we instructed any other person(s)/institution(s) to make any other
application(s) in my/our name(s) or in the name of any other person on my/our behalf or in any fictitious name; iv) I/We agree to abide by the instructions provided with this application and in case of any information given herein being incorrect I/we understand that I/we shall not be entitled to the allotment of Units if successful rather the application money shall be liable to confiscation if this declaration proves to be incorrect at any time.
Yours faithfully,
Signature(s)
a)
b)
4) ALL DETAILS MUST BE WRITTEN IN
B L O C K -
L E T T E R S
IN THE SPACES PROVIDED, LEGIBLY IN BLACK PEN
a) Name in FULL (as per CNIC)
Mr.
Ms.
Mrs
Co.
Please Tick
Father's/Husband's Name (as per CNIC)
Identity Number
(CNIC/ Passport/ Registration No.)
Identity Number
(NTN*)
Full Address including Email Address
Phone No. including Mobile No.
Occupation
Code
International Bank Account Number
(IBAN)
Bank Name
Branch Name & Address
Additional Information - For Non-Resident Pakistanis and Foreign Investors Only
Place of Issue of Passport
Date of Issue of Passport
(DD-MM-YYYY)
Corporate Business Letter enclosed
Yes
No
Nationality Code
Country of Residence
5) FOR JOINT HOLDER, IF ANY
b) Name in Full (as per CNIC)
Mr.
Ms.
Mrs
Co.
Please Tick
Identity Number
(CNIC/ Passport/ Registration No.)
6) DIVIDEND MANDATE (MANDATORY): Mark tick () in the appropriate boxes Yes ( ) No ( )
In order to enable the Company to credit the cash dividend declared, if any, by the REIT Scheme, in Unit Holder's bank account, instead through dividend warrants, please fill in the following boxes:
Title of Account
International Bank Account Number (IBAN)
Bank Name
Branch Name and Address
(TO BE FILLED IN BY THE APPLICANT'S BANKER)
Muslim
Non Muslim
――
Signature of the Applicant as per the Bank account
- It is certified that the above-mentioned applicant(s) is/are maintaining account number as mentioned above at this bank branch and applicant's particulars and signature(s) are correct and verified as per the bank's record and their CNIC/Passport. It is further certified that only one application has been made in the name of the above account holder through this branch. We also confirm that the original CNIC/Passport has been seen by us.
Note: In case the subscription money is paid through a bank other than the Bankers to the Issue (through pay order or bank draft), this certification shall be provided by the manager of the bank where the applicant
maintains his/her bank account.
Bank's Authorized Signatory
Bank's Rubber Stamp
NAME OF THE APPLICANT IN BLOCK LETTERS (AS PER CNIC)
SPECIMEN SIGNATURE(S)
a)
b)
Bankers to the Issue's Provisional acknowledgement of application for Units of TPL REIT Fund I
Received from Mr/Ms/Mrs. _______________________________________________________________________________ application for _____________________________________ units.
Name of Bank
Branch Code
Application Serial No.
Date of Receipt
Signature of Authorized Representative &
―
―
Rubber Stamp of
Receiving Bank
IMPORTANT: (i) This slip must be retained by the Applicant ii) Please read instructions provided with this application
APPLICATION AND ALLOTMENT INSTRUCTIONS
- ELIGIBLE INVESTORS INCLUDE
- Pakistani citizens resident in or outside Pakistan or Persons holding dual nationalities including Pakistani nationality;
- Foreign Nationals whether living in or outside Pakistan;
- Companies, bodies corporate or other legal entities incorporated or established in or outside Pakistan (to the extent permitted by their constitutive documents and existing regulations, as the case may be);
- Mutual Funds, Provident/pension/gratuity funds/trusts, (subject to the terms of the Trust Deed and existing regulations); and
- Branches in Pakistan of companies and bodies corporate incorporated outside Pakistan.
- COPIES OF THE OFFER FOR SALE DOCUMENT
Copies of the Offer for Sale Document and application form can be obtained from the registered office of the Lead Manager and the Banker to the Issue and their branches and the corporate office of TPL REIT Management Company Limited. The Offer for Sale Document and the Application Form can also be downloaded from the websites: www.psx.com.pk, http://nextcapital.com.pk/, https://tplfunds.com/and www.cdceipo.com
- The applicants are required to complete the relevant sections of the application in order to get the Units in scrip-less form. In accordance with provisions of the Central Depositories Act, 1997 and the CDC Regulations, credit of such Units is allowed ONLY in the applicant's own CDC Account OR in CDC's IPO Facilitation Account. (IPO Facilitation Account is an Investor Account opened by CDC under its Regulations for the purpose of crediting and holding of Securities on behalf of individual Pakistani investors who have subscribed to such Securities offered by an Issuer/Offeror).
- NAME(S) AND ADDRESSES MUST BE WRITTEN IN FULL BLOCK LETTERS, IN ENGLISH AND SHOULD NOT BE ABBREVIATED.
- ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BEAR THE NAME AND SIGNATURE CORRESPONDING WITH THAT RECORDED WITH THE APPLICANT'S BANKER. IN CASE OF DIFFERENCE OF SIGNATURE WITH THE BANK AND COMPUTERIZED NATIONAL IDENTITY CARD (CNIC) OR NATIONAL IDENTITY CARD FOR OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS (NICOP) OR PASSPORT, BOTH THE SIGNATURES SHOULD BE AFFIXED ON THE APPLICATION FORM.
- APPLICATIONS MADE BY INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS
- In case of individual investors, a photocopy of the CNIC (in case of resident Pakistanis) / NICOP or Passport (in case of non-resident Pakistanis) as the case may be, should be enclosed and the number of CNIC/ NICOP / Passport should be written against the name of the applicant.
- Original CNIC/NICOP/Passport, along with a photocopy, must be produced for verification to the Banker to the Issue and the applicant's banker (if different from the Banker to the Issue) at the time of presenting an application. The photocopy will, after verification, be retained by the branch along with the application.
- APPLICATIONS MADE BY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
- Applications made by companies, corporate bodies, mutual funds, provident / pension/gratuity funds/trusts, and other legal entities must be accompanied by a photocopy of their memorandum and articles of association or equivalent instrument/document. Where applications are made by virtue of power of attorney, the same should also be submitted along with the application.
- Photocopies of the documents mentioned in 7(i) must be produced for verification to the Banker to the Issue and the applicant's banker (if different from the Banker to the Issue) at the time of presenting the application. The attested copies, will after verification, be retained by the bank branch along with the application.
- ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS FOR INVESTORS
- Only one application will be accepted against each applicant, however, in the case of joint account, one application may be submitted in the name of each joint account holder.
- Joint application in the name of more than two persons will not be accepted. In case of joint application, each applicant must sign the application form and submit attested copies of their CNICs/NICOPs/Passport. The Units will be credited to the CDS account mentioned on the face of the form OR in CDC's IPO Facilitation Account and where any amount is refundable, in whole or in part, the same will be refunded by cheque or other means by post, or through the bank where the application was submitted, to the person named first on the application form, without interest, profit or return. Please note that a joint application will be considered as a single application for the purpose of allotment of securities.
- Subscription money must be paid by cheque drawn on applicant's own bank account or pay order/bank draft payable to the Banker to the Issue in favor of A/C "Offer for Sale of TPL REIT Fund I" and crossed "A/C PAYEE ONLY".
- For the application made through pay order/bank draft, it would be permissible for a Banker to the Issue to deduct the bank charges while making refund of subscription money to unsuccessful applicants through pay order/bank draft individually for each application.
- The applicant should have at least one bank account with any of the commercial banks. The applicants not having a bank account at all (non-account holders) are not allowed to submit application for subscription of securities.
- Applications are not to be made by minors and/or persons of unsound mind.
- Applicants should ensure that the bank branch, to which the application is submitted, completes the relevant portion of the application form.
- Applicants should retain the bottom portion of their application forms as a provisional acknowledgment of submission of their applications. This should not be construed as an acceptance of the application or a guarantee that the applicant will be allotted the number of Units for which the application has been made.
- Making of any false statements in the application or willfully embodying incorrect information therein shall make the application fictitious and the applicant or the bank shall be liable for legal action.
- Bankers to the Issue are prohibited to recover any charges from the subscribers for collecting subscription applications. Hence, the applicants are advised not to pay any extra charges to the Banker to the Issue.
- It would be permissible for a Banker to the Issue to refund subscription money to unsuccessful applicants having an account in its bank by crediting such account instead of remitting the same by cheque, pay order, or bank draft. Applicants should, therefore, not fail to give their bank account numbers.
- Submission of false and fictitious applications is prohibited, and such applications' money may be forfeited under section 87(8) of the Securities Act, 2015.
- ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS FOR FOREIGN / NON-RESIDENT INVESTORS
- In case of foreign investors who are not individuals, applications must be accompanied with a letter on applicant's letterhead stating the legal status of the applicant, place of incorporation, and operations and line of business. A copy of memorandum of association or an equivalent document should also be enclosed, if available. Where applications are made by virtue of Power of Attorney, the same must be lodged with the application. Copies of these documents can be attested by the bank manager in the country of applicant's residence.
- Foreign / Non-resident applicants should follow payment instructions given in Section 16.8 of the Offer for Sale Document.
- BASIS OF ALLOTMENT
The basis and conditions of transfer of Units to the General Public shall be as follows:
- The minimum value of application for subscription is Offer Price x 500 Units. Application for amount below the minimum value shall not be entertained.
- Application for Units must be made for 500 Units or in multiple thereof only. Applications which are neither for 500 Units nor for multiple thereof, shall be rejected.
- Allotment/transfer of Units to successful applicants shall be made in accordance with the allotment criteria/instructions disclosed in the Offer for Sale Document.
- Allotment of Units shall be subject to the scrutiny of applications in accordance with the criteria disclosed in the OFSD and/or the instructions by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan.
- Applications which do not meet the above requirements, or applications which are incomplete will be rejected. The applicants are, therefore, required to fill in all data fields in the application form.
- The RMC will credit the respective CDS accounts of the successful applicants.
CODE OF BANKER TO THE ISSUE
CODE OF OCCUPATIONS
Code
Name of Banks
Code
Occupation
Code
Occupation
No.
No.
No.
01
Business
06
Professional
01
Habib Bank Limited
02
Business Executive
07
Student
03
Service
08
Agriculturist
04
Housewife
09
Industrialist
05
Household
10
Others
11. PUBLIC SUBSCRIPTION THROUGH e-IPO
e-IPO is submission of application for subscription of securities electronically through the internet, Automated Teller Machines (ATM), and mobile phones. In order to facilitate the public during IPOs, SECP has introduced
the concept of e-IPO. The following two systems are available for e-IPOs:
(i) Centralized e-IPO System (CES):
The Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) has developed a Centralized e-IPO System (CES) through which applications for subscription of securities offered to the general public can be made electronically. CES has been made available in this SPO and can be accessed through the web link www.cdceipo.com. Payment of subscription money can be made through 1LINK's member banks available for CES, a list of which is available on the above website.
For making application through CES, investors must be registered with CES. Registration with CES is free of cost and a self-registration process by filling the CES registration form, which is available 24/7 all around the year. Investors who have a valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), a bank account with any of the commercial bank, email address, mobile phone number, and CDS Account (Investor Account or sub-Account) OR CDC's IPO Facilitation Account may register themselves with CES. Investors who do not have CDS account may visit www.cdcpakistan.comfor information and details. For further guidance and queries regarding CES and opening of CDS account, investors may contact CDC at phone Number: 0800 - 23275 (CDCPL) and e-mail:info@cdcpak.com.
(ii) PSX's E-IPO System (PES):
In order to facilitate investors, the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited ("PSX") has developed an e-IPO System ("PES") through which applications for subscription of securities offered to the General Public can be made electronically.
PES has been made available in this Offer and can be accessed through the web link (https://eipo.psx.com.pk). Payment of subscription money can be made through 1LINK's and NIFT's member banks available for PES. For further guidance and queries regarding PES, investors may contact PSX at phone number: 111-001-122, or contact at phone (021)-35274401-10 and email: itss@psx.com.pk. Investors who are registered with PES can submit their applications through the web link https://eipo.psx.com.pk24 hours a day during the subscription period which will close at midnight on May 03, 2024.
12. NATIONALITY CODE
Code
Name of Country
Code
Name of Country
001
U.S.A
004
K.S.A
007
China
002
U.K
005
Oman
008
Bahrain
003
U.A.E
006
Bangladesh
009
Other
For further queries you may contact:
TPL REIT Management Company Limited: Mr. Ali Asgher, +92 21 37130227, ali.asgher@tplfunds.com; | Next Capital Limited: Mr. Syed Qamber Ali, +92 213 5222207, qamber.ali@nextcapital.com.pk;
