May 2, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: IPO of TPL REIT Fund I - Commencement of Public Subscription

Dear All,

We are pleased to announce that public subscription for the IPO of TPL REIT Fund I has commenced. It will remain open till day end of May 3, 2024 (5pm for physical applications and midnight for e-IPO).

Investors can submit application(s) through the following modes:

CDC's Centralized E-IPO system (CES) which can be accessed via the web link https://csp.cdcaccess.com.pk/#/login ; or PSX's e-IPO system (PES) which can be accessed via the web link https://eipo.psx.com.pk ; or Physical application submission at any of the branches of HBL (Unit Subscription Form is attached)

For more information on IPO, please read the Offer for Sale Document by visiting the link (https://tplfunds.com/investor-relations/#1712645658718-df64ed31-e79e).

In case of any queries, please contact the following:

Next Capital Limited | Lead Manager for the IPO

Syed Qamber Ali| P: +92 21 35222207 | E: qamber.ali@nextcapital.com.pk

Ammad Ilyas |P: +92 21 111 639 825 Ext: 131 | E: ammad.ilyas@nextcapital.com.pk

Humaira Asad |P: +92 21 111 639 825 Ext: 149 | E: humaira.asad@nextcapital.com.pk

Ibrahim Mushtaq | P: +92 21 35222204 | E: ibrahim.mushtaq@nextcapital.com.pk

Bilal Ahmad| P: +92 21 111 639 825 Ext: 109 | E: bilal.ahmad@nextcapital.com.pk

___________________

Humaira Asad

Director, Investment Banking & Advisory