Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

NEXT-ChemX Corporation (the "Company") , trading under the ticker symbol CHMX on OTC Markets (OTC PK), pursuant to a unanimous election by its Board of Directors, in a special meeting held on Friday, May 29, 2024 by telephonic means, as permitted by Nevada Revised Statutes ("NRS") Section 78.315(3) and adopted through a signed written consent, as provided in NRS Section 78.315(2), memorialized in the Board's Resolution, dated May, 29, 2024, elected to create a new class of stock, pursuant to Article 4, Section 1(A) of the company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation.

This new classification of securities involves the newly authorized issuance of 20,000 shares of preferred stock in a class identified as Class "A" Preferred Stock. This newly issued stock includes 10,000 fully assessable Class "A" Preferred Stock, issued in the name of John Michael Johnson, president, secretary, and a director of the Company, and an additional 10,000 assessable Class "A" Preferred Stock issued to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company to utilize as the Board sees fit in the best interest of the Company.