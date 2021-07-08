Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Next Digital Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    282   HK0000271764

NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED

(282)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong's Next Digital says CEO, CFO resign

07/08/2021 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Next Digital Ltd is seen above an Apple Daily sign on the facade of its building in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Hong Kong Media group Next Digital on Thursday said it had received an email from the solicitors of its chief executive officer, Cheung Kim-hung, stating that he had resigned, as the company faces investigations under the national security law.

Next Digital, owned by jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai, is the publisher of Apple Daily, a popular pro-democracy newspaper that closed recently after its newsroom had been raided by 500 police officers investigating whether some articles breached the security law.

In the email, the company said it received copies of resignation letters of Cheung for his positions as an executive director, chief executive officer, a member of the executive committee and nomination committee, as well as his other positions within the group, all with effect from June 30.

The company said given that Cheung was currently remanded in custody, it would make enquiries about the reason for his resignation and whether he had any disagreement with the board.

Earlier in June, Cheung was charged with "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security" under the region's contentious national security law that has faced international condemnations and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub.

The media firm's chief financial officer, Hung Chi Keung, was also resigning, Next Digital said, but confirmed that he was leaving for personal reasons and had had no disagreement with Next Digital's board.

The company added that its chief operating officer had also resigned.

An internal memo accessed by Reuters last week said that the media firm, would cease its operations from July 1 after the company's assets were frozen.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED
06/30HK tycoon Jimmy Lai's Next Digital to stop operating from July 1 -memo
RE
06/30NEXT DIGITAL  : Selling Taiwan Business Following Shutdown of Hong Kong Tabloid ..
MT
06/24NEXT DIGITAL  : Biden Condemns Beijing on Closure of Next Digital's Apple Daily
MT
06/24NEXT DIGITAL  : Says Hong Kong Tabloid Apple Daily to Publish Last Paper on Satu..
MT
06/23Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily signs off in "painful farewell"
RE
06/22NEXT DIGITAL  : Hong Kong police arrest Apple Daily columnist under security law..
RE
06/21NEXT DIGITAL  : HK's Apple Daily to shut within days, says Jimmy Lai adviser
RE
06/21NEXT DIGITAL  : Apple Daily will stop operations by Wednesday - local media
RE
06/21HK's Apple Daily to shut within days, says Jimmy Lai adviser
RE
06/21Next digital to "stop uploading" of apple daily's online version by saturday ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 158 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2020 -415 M -53,5 M -53,5 M
Net Debt 2020 537 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 765 M 98,4 M 98,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 095
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Next Digital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kim Hung Cheung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chi Keung Hung Chief Financial Officer
Yut Kin Ip Chairman
L. Gordon Crovitz Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Lambert Clifford Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED7.41%98
NEWS CORPORATION41.07%14 899
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-16.57%7 406
REACH PLC104.74%1 194
NORTH MEDIA A/S41.60%321
REWORLD MEDIA25.08%257