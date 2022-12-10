Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed over five years on fraud charge

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Pro-democracy Hong Kong
tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced on Saturday to five years and
nine months in prison for fraud, convicted of violating a lease
contract for the headquarters of a liberal newspaper he used to
run.
Lai, 75, was found guilty of two counts of fraud for
covering up the operations of a private company, Dico
Consultants Ltd, at the headquarters of the now shuttered Apple
Daily newspaper, in what was ruled a breach of its land lease.
Lai's sentencing drew U.S. condemnation.
Hong Kong's most prominent China critic, Lai has been behind
bars since December 2020 and has served 20 months for
unauthorised assemblies.
He was the head of Next Digital, the parent company of Apple
Daily that shut down in June 2021 after a police raid.
Another Next Digital executive, Wong Wai-keung, 61, was
found guilty of fraud and jailed for 21 months.
District Court Judge Stanley Chan wrote in a judgement that
Lai had "acted under the protective umbrella of a media
organization". Chan said this prosecution of a media tycoon
"wasn't equivalent to an attack on press freedom."
The judge deducted three months from his sentence as Lai had
acknowledged much of the prosecution's case.
Western governments including the United States have
expressed concern about Lai's plight and denounced what they
call a broader deterioration in protection for human rights and
fundamental freedoms under a China-imposed National Security
Law.
"The United States condemns the grossly unjust outcome
of Jimmy Lai’s latest trial sentencing," U.S. State Department
spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
"By any objective measure, this result is neither fair
nor just. We once again call on PRC authorities to respect
freedom of expression, including for the press, in Hong Kong,"
he added.
Calling for Lai's release, Maya Wang, an Asia director with
the New York-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch, said:
"Beijing's elaborate criminal case against Jimmy Lai is a
vendetta against a leading proponent of democracy and media
freedom in Hong Kong."
Prosecutors said that under the newspaper's lease conditions
on a plot of government land in a science park, the property
could only be used for "publishing and printing" without prior
approval from the operator.
Chan issued an order preventing Lai from becoming a director
of any company for eight years and fined him HK$2 million
($260,000).
Lai's lawyer, Derek Chan, had urged the judge to consider
Lai's age and contributions to Hong Kong's media industry.
A separate, landmark national security trial involving Lai
is scheduled to resume on Tuesday. It was delayed while Beijing
decides on the controversial issue of whether foreign lawyers,
including Lai's British barrister Timothy Owen, should be
allowed to work on national security cases.
