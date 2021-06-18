Next Digital : Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong
pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national
security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has
drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media
freedoms in the financial hub.
Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief executive officer
Cheung Kim-hung 59 were among five Apple Daily executives
arrested on Thursday when 500 police also raided the outlet's
newsroom, which authorities described as a "crime scene."
Police said on Thursday dozens of the newspaper's articles
were suspected of violating the national security law. It was
the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as
potentially violating the contentious legislation.
Law and Cheung, who are charged with "collusion with a
foreign country or with external elements to endanger national
security" appeared at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on
Saturday and were denied bail by Judge Victor So.
They will next appear in court on August 13.
The pair are accused of colluding with Apple Daily owner and
staunch Beijing critic Jimmy Lai between July 1 2020 and April 3
April 2021 to request a foreign country, person or organisation
"to impose sanctions or blockade or engage in other hostile
activities against the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
or the People's Republic of China," according to a charge sheet.
The National Security Law came into force in Hong Kong just
before midnight on June 30, 2020.
Judge So said Law and Cheung were denied bail because there
was insufficient evidence to believe they would not endanger
national security.
Under the security law, the onus is on defendants to prove
they will not pose a security threat if released on bail.
As part of their bail application, Law and Cheung had
offered to resign their roles at Apple Daily, not speak to media
and foreign politicians and pay cash bail - HK$3 million
($386,463.47)for Cheung and up to HK$200,000 for Law.
Three companies related to Apple Daily that are also being
prosecuted for collusion with a foreign country appointed people
to represent them in court. Authorities have frozen HK$18
million ($2.32 million) of the companies' assets.
The other three executives arrested on Thursday, Chief
Operating Officer Chow Tat-kuen, Deputy Chief Editor Chan Puiman
and Chief Executive Editor Cheung Chi-wai, were released on bail
late on Friday, according to Apple Daily.
"We will still publish the newspaper tomorrow. We will try
our best to keep running," said Chan, who attended Saturday's
hearing and was speaking outside the court after bail had been
denied.
Earlier on Saturday, crowds had gathered outside the court
ahead of the hearing, some holding yellow umbrellas or wearing
Apple Daily T-shirts saying, "No fear, fight on."
The National Security Law punishes what Beijing broadly
refers to as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with
foreign forces with up to life in prison.
The arrests and scale of the Apple Daily raid have been
criticised by Western nations, global rights groups, press
associations and the chief U.N. spokesperson for human rights.
Apple Daily and its listed publisher Next Digital
have come under increasing pressure since Lai was arrested last
year under the legislation.
Lai, whose assets have been frozen under the security law,
is already in jail for taking part in unauthorised assemblies
and awaiting trial in his national security case.
As investigations into Apple Daily and its senior executives
ramp up, some employees and observers have expressed deepening
concern over the newspaper's future.
($1 = 7.7627 Hong Kong dollars)
