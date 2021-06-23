Next Digital : Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily signs off in "painful farewell"

* Apple Daily prints last edition
* Closure comes after offices raided, five executives
arrested
* Assets of companies related to newspaper frozen by
authorities
* Newspaper owner and critic of Beijing Jimmy Lai in jail
HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's most vocal
pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, printed its last edition
on Thursday after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and
other staff were arrested under a new national security law, and
its assets were frozen.
The closure of the popular tabloid, which mixes
pro-democracy views with celebrity gossip and investigations of
those in power, marks the end of an era for media freedom in the
Chinese-ruled city, critics say.
"Thank you to all readers, subscribers, ad clients and Hong
Kongers for 26 years of immense love and support. Here we say
goodbye, take care of yourselves," the paper said in an online
article.
Hundreds of supporters gathered outside Apple Daily's
building on Wednesday night to show support, sometimes in heavy
rain, and waved smartphone lights. Journalists came out onto the
balcony and responded with their own phones.
The last front page carried a photograph of a member of
staff waving at supporters, with the headline "Hong Kongers bid
a painful farewell in the rain".
A Reuters reporter present in the Apple Daily newsroom saw
dozens of journalists break into applause once the final edition
was sent to press, and some in tears.
Reporter Alvin Chan went outside to distribute free copies
to the supporters, saying: "I hope everyone can ... continue to
believe in our values."
The paper, whose online version will also stop updating,
said it was printing a million copies of its last edition - more
than 10 times its normal print run.
Shortly after midnight, some news stands waiting for
delivery already had hundreds of people queueing.
Apple Daily's support for democratic rights and freedoms has
made it a thorn in Beijing's side since owner Jimmy Lai, a
self-made tycoon who was smuggled from mainland China into Hong
Kong on a fishing boat at the age of 12, started it in 1995.
It shook up the region's Chinese-language media landscape
and became a champion of democracy on the margins of Communist
China. Its demise leaves only a handful of small online outlets
on that side of politics, including Stand News and Citizen News.
Staff unions at Citizen News and six other media groups said
they would wear black on Thursday in protest at what they
described as "the government’s blow against freedom of the
press". Management at Citizen News and Stand News could not be
reached for comment.
CHALLENGE TO BEIJING
Apple Daily's supporters championed it as a beacon of media
freedom in the Chinese-speaking world. It repeatedly challenged
Beijing's authoritarianism and was read by dissidents and a more
liberal Chinese diaspora.
Lai, whose assets have been frozen, has been in jail since
December on charges, stemming from pro-democracy protests, of
taking part in unauthorised assemblies.
Some rights groups, media organisations and Western
governments have criticised the action against the newspaper.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that criticism
of the raid on the newspaper amounted to attempts to "beautify"
acts that endangered national security. Chinese officials have
denounced the criticism as interference.
Hong Kong and mainland officials have repeatedly said that
media freedoms are respected but are not absolute.
Apple Daily, which was published by Next Digital
and employed hundreds of journalists, said in its online article
that the decision to close was "based on employee safety and
manpower considerations".
Since being raided by police, the newspaper says it has
suffered mass resignations and entire departments have had to
close.
Last week, the assets of companies linked to the newspaper
were frozen and five executives were arrested. On Wednesday,
police arrested a columnist on suspicion of conspiring to
collude with foreign forces.
Apple Daily and Next Digital management could not be reached
to comment further.
In an interview with Reuters, an adviser to Lai said on
Monday that the paper would close "in a matter of days".
The paper's newsroom was raided by about 200 police last
August, when Lai was arrested on suspicion of colluding with
foreign forces, and again last week, by 500 police, when the
other executives were detained.
INCREASED PRINT RUN
On both occasions, the paper said it had increased its print
run to 500,000 the following day from the usual 80,000, and
residents of the city of 7.5 million snapped it up before dawn.
The police action was the most direct attack on Hong Kong's
freewheeling media since Beijing regained control of the city in
1997.
Authorities in Hong Kong have said the moves against Apple
Daily were not targeting the media industry or press freedom.
The security law imposed on the city last year was Beijing's
first major move to put Hong Kong on a more authoritarian path.
Lam and other pro-Beijing officials have said it has
restored stability after months of often-violent pro-democracy
protests.
The Taiwan arm of Apple Daily said it would continue to
publish online, as its finances are independent.
Apple Daily has come under increasing pressure since Lai was
arrested last year under the security legislation.
Authorities have said dozens of Apple Daily articles may
have violated the security law, the first instance of
authorities taking aim at media reports under the legislation.
Next Digital has been kept afloat by loans from Lai. In May,
Reuters reported exclusively that Hong Kong’s security chief had
sent letters to branches of HSBC and Citibank
threatening up to seven years’ jail for any dealings with the
billionaire's accounts in the city.
(Additional reporting by Pak Yiu, Yoyo Chow, Sara Cheng,
Twinnie Siu, Clare Jim; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by
Gerry Doyle, Robert Birsel, Giles Elgood and Kevin Liffey)