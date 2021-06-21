Next Digital : TIMELINE-The rise and fall of HK's Apple Daily and media magnate Jimmy Lai

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy
newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to shut "in a matter of
days" after authorities froze the company's assets under a
national security law, an adviser to jailed owner Jimmy Lai told
Reuters on Monday.
Following is a timeline of events leading up to this.
June 20 1995 - Apple Daily publishes its first edition.
Founded by businessman Jimmy Lai. The tabloid daily, with its
critical reporting on China, is a runaway commercial success.
"As long as readers choose us, support our journalism, and
agree with our position, no matter how strong the pressure
becomes, we will be able to stand tall," the newspaper said in
an editorial that day.
In 1994 Lai had called Chinese premier Li Peng the "son of a
turtle egg" in a weekly magazine that he launched before the
daily. The insult rankled Beijing.
July 8, 2019 - Jimmy Lai meets U.S. vice president Mike
Pence and Security of State Mike Pompeo in Washington to discuss
the erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy over a contentious
extradition bill that has sparked mass protests.
The China state-owned Global Times calls Lai a "traitor" for
"brazen collusion" with the West to fuel the Hong Kong protests.
June 30, 2020 - China directly imposes national security law
on Hong Kong without public consultation or city legislative
involvement. The law sets out punishment for anything China
considers subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with
foreign forces, of up to life in prison.
Aug 10 - Hong Kong police arrest Lai, one of the most
outspoken critics of Beijing, and eight others in a city-wide
operation. Hundreds of police raid Lai's Next Digital
headquarters, where his flagship Apple Daily is produced and
published. He is released on bail.
Dec 3 - Lai is taken into custody and charged with fraud
related to the lease of a building that houses Apple Daily.
Dec 11 - Lai charged under the security law on suspicion of
colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security
- partly from having sought sanctions against Hong Kong.
Dec 23 - Lai granted bail and is able to spend Christmas at
home.
Dec 29 - Lai resigns as chairman of Next Digital.
Dec 31 - Lai is taken back into custody after a higher court
overruled the bail decision following a wave of criticism by
pro-Beijing voices who say he is a flight risk.
Feb 8, 2021 - Lai's legal battle for bail reaches Hong
Kong's Court of Final Appeal. A panel of five judges unanimously
denied him bail saying the lower court applied an "erroneous
line of reasoning".
April 12 - "Defending freedom of speech is a dangerous job.
It is our responsibility as journalists to seek justice," Lai
writes from prison.
April 16 - Hong Kong police chief Chris Tang warns an
unspecified newspaper for dividing society. He says "fake news"
could be linked to national security and police may launch
investigations into those who breach national security laws.
April 16 - On the same day, Lai is jailed for 14 months for
taking part in unauthorised assemblies during protests in August
2019.
May 11 - Apple Daily's chief editor Ryan Law and its CEO
reassure staff over rumours Hong Kong authorities would shut the
newspaper before July 1 - the centenary of the founding of the
Chinese Communist Party.
May 14 - Hong Kong authorities freeze assets belonging to
Lai, including all shares in Next Digital - the first time a
listed firm has been targeted by national security laws in the
financial hub. Lai now faces three charges under the security
law including collusion with a foreign country.
May 27 - Reuters reports that Hong Kong's security chief
sent letters to Lai and branches of HSBC and Citibank in May,
threatening jail of up to seven years for any dealing with the
Lai's accounts in the city.
May 29 - Lai receives a 14-month jail sentence over an
unauthorised assembly in October 2019.
June 17 - Police arrest five executives of Apple Daily,
including chief editor Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-hung.
Hundreds of officers raid Next Media's headquarters and search
its newsroom, seizing computers. Law and Cheung are charged with
"colluding with a foreign country or with external elements to
endanger national security". Authorities freeze HK$18 million
($2.3 million) of Apple's assets.
June 19 - Law and Cheung are denied bail by Judge Victor So.
June 20 - Apple Daily marks its 26th anniversary. The paper
says it has cash left for "a few weeks" of normal operations and
it may struggle to pay staff.
June 21 - An adviser to Lai tells Reuters the will be forced
to shut "in a matter of days".
(Additional reporting by Jessie Pang and Sarah Cheng
Editing by Robert Birsel)