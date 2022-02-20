Next Fifteen in advanced talks to acquire Engine Group's British operations - Sky News reporter's tweet
02/20/2022 | 02:26pm EST
(Reuters) - Digital marketing group Next Fifteen Communications plc is in advanced talks to acquire rival Engine Group's British operations, Sky News reporter Mark Kleinman tweeted on Sunday. (https://bit.ly/3s6dVsN)
Next Fifteen Communications plans to partly fund the deal by selling new shares, Kleinman's tweet added.
