  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFC   GB0030026057

NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC

(NFC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Next Fifteen in advanced talks to acquire Engine Group's British operations - Sky News reporter's tweet

02/20/2022 | 02:26pm EST
(Reuters) - Digital marketing group Next Fifteen Communications plc is in advanced talks to acquire rival Engine Group's British operations, Sky News reporter Mark Kleinman tweeted on Sunday. (https://bit.ly/3s6dVsN)

Next Fifteen Communications plans to partly fund the deal by selling new shares, Kleinman's tweet added.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC 0.85% 1185 Delayed Quote.-11.57%
PLC S.P.A. 1.50% 2.03 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
Financials
Sales 2022 357 M 485 M 485 M
Net income 2022 56,0 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
Net cash 2022 28,2 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 1 100 M 1 494 M 1 494 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 077
Free-Float -
Chart NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Next Fifteen Communications Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 185,00 GBX
Average target price 1 406,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy John Bruce Dyson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Jonathan Harris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Penelope Anne Ladkin-Brand Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Anthony Eyre Director
Helen Hunter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC-11.57%1 494
WPP PLC5.76%18 303
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA5.71%17 976
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.15.27%17 580
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-3.58%14 219
CYBERAGENT, INC.-20.90%6 647