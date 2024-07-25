(Alliance News) - Next Geosolutions Europe Spa announced Thursday that shareholders Dynamic Europe Srl and VR Consulting Srl sold 750,000 and 500,000 ordinary shares in the company, respectively, at EUR6.34 each.

The shares were transferred to IPOC 8, an IPO Club SCA SICAV RAIF vehicle, an IPO and PIPE accelerator managed by Azimut Investments SA and for which Electa Ventures Srl is a partner and strategic advisor. IPOC 8 is 58 percent owned by Dynamic Europe and 17 percent by VR Consulting.

In fact, the transaction is also aimed at furthering NextGeo's corporate strategy aimed at increasing the solidity and quality of its shareholder base, thanks to the entry of a valuable partner such as IPO CLUB 2, a closed-end fund with a medium-to-long term investment horizon with a strong supportive attitude to augmentative M&A projects, as well as particularly appreciated by the financial community also for its peculiar ability to offer, on a trend basis, a possible increase in NextGeo's free float share.

NextGeo's stock closed Thursday down 0.4 percent at EUR6.78 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

