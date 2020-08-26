Log in
Next Green Wave Announces AGM Results

08/26/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2020) -  Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave", "NGW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on Tuesday August 25, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada.

AGM Results

The nominees listed in the management information circular (the "Circular"), which was mailed to NGW shareholders of record as of July 21, 2020, were elected to the board of directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed or elected.

Nominees
Michael Jennings
David Wilson
Robert Dzisiak
Glen David Harder
Paul Chow

A total of 68,248,445 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 42.79% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

In addition, NGW shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 and approved all of the other resolutions detailed in the Circular and put forward at the AGM, namely:

Re-appointing Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and approving the Company's stock option plan for the ensuing year, reserving for grant options to acquire up to a maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares calculated at the time of each stock option grant.

The Circular is available under NGW's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Next Green Wave
Next Green Wave is a fully integrated premium seed to shelf craft cannabis producer offering products through its in-house brand portfolio and wholesale flower for other large cannabis manufacturers. The Company owns and operates a 35,000 sf indoor facility in Coalinga, CA which is home to our nursery, cultivation, distribution, and future extraction business. NGW has an exclusive seed library consisting of 120 cannabis strains and hybrids including award-winning cultivars and is nearing completion of developing tissue culture cloning technology with bio-tech leader Precigen. Marketing, product design and formulation are produced in-house, please follow along us at www.nextgreenwave.com or on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

For more information regarding Next Green Wave please contact:

Paul Chow
Director
Tel: +1 (604) 609.6167
IR@nextgreenwave.com

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62614


© Newsfilecorp 2020
