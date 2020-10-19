Next Green Wave Mourns the Passing of David Wilson - Director

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2020) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave", "NGW" or the "Company") is saddened to announce the passing of Mr. David Wilson after a courageous battle with cancer. David served as a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee.

He was instrumental in guiding Next Green Wave through our public listing process, and he collaborated in our rapid evolution by allowing us to continue to benefit from his highly developed corporate intellect, honed by decades spent in a variety of senior roles with major corporations.

Our entire team would like to acknowledge the valuable impact that David has had on Next Green Wave. With his high level of energy, sense of honesty, mentorship, team spirit, wry sense of humor and strong work ethic, David contributed greatly to our organization and individual lives.

We all feel privileged to have worked alongside him and he will be deeply missed.

We extend our deepest sympathy to David's family in this difficult time.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.

