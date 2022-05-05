Log in
    NXT   GB0032089863

NEXT PLC

(NXT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/05 03:00:09 am EDT
6175.00 GBX   +1.46%
02:32aBritain's Next keeps guidance after quarterly sales rise
RE
02:28aNext Maintains FY22 Profit Guidance With 21% Rise In Q1 Sales
MT
05/04UK's Boohoo warns of slower growth as supply issues weigh
RE
Britain's Next keeps guidance after quarterly sales rise

05/05/2022 | 02:32am EDT
The Next logo is seen at a store of the clothing retailer in London

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next maintained its guidance for the full year after reporting a 21.3% rise in first quarter full price sales that was driven by a very weak comparative in 2021 when its stores were closed in a COVID-19 lockdown.

Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, kept its guidance for full price sales to increase 5% in 2022-23, with profit before tax up 3.3% to 850 million pounds ($1.1 billion).

The group said over the 13 weeks to April its store sales were up 285%. Most of its stores were shut for the majority of the quarter last year.

Conversely, last year Next's online sales were boosted by store closures, which is why it planned for online sales to be down in the first quarter against last year. They fell 11% year-on-year.

Next has proved a resilient performer during the pandemic.

However, with Britons facing the biggest hit to their living standards since records began in the late 1950s from higher energy, fuel and food prices as well as higher taxes and mortgage rates, Next is concerned that discretionary spending on clothing and homeware could be hit.

It expects full price sales growth to slow to 0.8% for the second quarter to the fourth quarter. Its stores were open in the comparable period of the previous year when sales were boosted by the spending of lockdown savings and the release of pent-up demand for clothing. ($1 = 0.7968 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
