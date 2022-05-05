Britain's Next keeps guidance after quarterly sales rise

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next
maintained its guidance for the full year after
reporting a 21.3% rise in first quarter full price sales that
was driven by a very weak comparative in 2021 when its stores
were closed in a COVID-19 lockdown.
Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, kept
its guidance for full price sales to increase 5% in 2022-23,
with profit before tax up 3.3% to 850 million pounds ($1.1
billion).
The group said over the 13 weeks to April its store sales
were up 285%. Most of its stores were shut for the majority of
the quarter last year.
Conversely, last year Next's online sales were boosted by
store closures, which is why it planned for online sales to be
down in the first quarter against last year. They fell 11%
year-on-year.
Next has proved a resilient performer during the pandemic.
However, with Britons facing the biggest hit to their living
standards since records began in the late 1950s from higher
energy, fuel and food prices as well as higher taxes and
mortgage rates, Next is concerned that discretionary spending on
clothing and homeware could be hit.
It expects full price sales growth to slow to 0.8% for the
second quarter to the fourth quarter. Its stores were open in
the comparable period of the previous year when sales were
boosted by the spending of lockdown savings and the release of
pent-up demand for clothing.
($1 = 0.7968 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)