LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next on Wednesday kept its forecast for annual profit after reporting a 5.7% rise in first-quarter full-price sales that was slightly ahead of its guidance. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)
