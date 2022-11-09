Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Next plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXT   GB0032089863

NEXT PLC

(NXT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-08 am EST
5388.00 GBX   +2.47%
02:40aBritain's Next to buy failed furniture retailer Made.com, jobs at risk
RE
02:18aUK's Next to buy Made.com as furniture retailer enters administration
RE
11/08UK's Next set to buy British furniture retailer Made.com - Bloomberg News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Britain's Next to buy failed furniture retailer Made.com, jobs at risk

11/09/2022 | 02:40am EST
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Next will buy the brand of collapsed online furniture seller Made.com, which entered administration last week after running out of cash.

Made, which had a nearly 18-month run as a public company, last week became one of the most high profile British retailers to fail, hurt by supply chain issues and as consumers cut back on discretionary spending.

It said on Wednesday that while Next would buy Made.com's brand, domain names and intellectual property, the company's administrators PwC would take control of its remaining assets including payments made to creditors.

"Having run an extensive process to secure the future of the business, we are deeply disappointed that we have reached this point and how it will affect all our stakeholders, including employees, customers, suppliers and shareholders," Made Chair Susanne Given said in a statement.

Next, which trades from over 500 stores and online, has been picking up stakes in or acquiring smaller retailers in recent years, including failing brands, such as its purchase of a majority stake in the Victoria's Secret UK business in 2020.

Made said in September it was

cutting jobs

and considering a sale, with some reports saying as much as 35% of the workforce was likely being let go. At the time, Made had employed around 700 people. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MADE.COM GROUP PLC 0.00% 0.52 Delayed Quote.-99.63%
NEXT PLC 2.47% 5388 Delayed Quote.-33.89%
VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. 1.48% 40.58 Delayed Quote.-26.94%
