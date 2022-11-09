Britain's Next to buy failed furniture retailer Made.com, jobs at risk

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Next
will buy the brand of collapsed online furniture seller
Made.com, which entered administration last week after
running out of cash.
Made, which had a nearly 18-month run as a public company,
last week became one of the most high profile British retailers
to fail, hurt by supply chain issues and as consumers cut back
on discretionary spending.
It said on Wednesday that while Next would buy
Made.com's brand, domain names and intellectual property, the
company's administrators PwC would take control of its remaining
assets including payments made to creditors.
"Having run an extensive process to secure the future of the
business, we are deeply disappointed that we have reached this
point and how it will affect all our stakeholders, including
employees, customers, suppliers and shareholders," Made Chair
Susanne Given said in a statement.
Next, which trades from over 500 stores and online, has
been picking up stakes in or acquiring smaller retailers in
recent years, including failing brands, such as its purchase of
a majority stake in the Victoria's Secret UK business in 2020.
Made said in September it was
cutting jobs
and considering a sale, with some reports saying as much as
35% of the workforce was likely being let go. At the time, Made
had employed around 700 people.
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)