Britain's Next trims guidance on overseas outlook

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next
reported a 10% rise in annual profit but trimmed its
sales and profit guidance for 2022-23, with a good start to the
year in its home market offset by a deteriorating picture
overseas.
Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, said on
Thursday it made a pretax profit of 823 million pounds ($1.09
billion) in the year to January 2022 - in line with guidance.
But for the year ending January 2023, Next forecast full
price sales growth of 5% and a pretax profit of 850 million
pounds, versus previous guidance of sales up 7% and profit of
860 million pounds.
Next said the cut in sales guidance reflects the closure of
its websites in Ukraine and Russia, and the moderating of growth
expectations in some other overseas territories.
It said so far this year, UK sales were ahead of where it
expected them to be, mainly driven by better-than-anticipated
sales in its retail stores.
Next highlighted a very sharp reversal of lockdown fashion
trends, with a return to more formal dressing and a notable
reduction in spending on home and very casual clothing.
The group has proved a resilient performer during the
pandemic, benefiting from its long-established online
operations.
However, it has expressed concern this year that pressures
on consumers' finances from higher energy, fuel and food prices
as well as higher taxes and mortgage rates could reduce
discretionary spending on clothing and homeware.
It has also flagged that a return to spending on overseas
holidays and other social activities could depress demand.
($1 = 0.7577 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)