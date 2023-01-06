Advanced search
    NXT   GB0032089863

NEXT PLC

(NXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:32 2023-01-06 am EST
6452.00 GBX   -1.01%
04:24aCredit Suisse cuts Next to 'underperform'
AN
03:50aStocks higher with eyes on US payrolls data
AN
02:48aClarkson expects full-year ahead of expectations
AN
Credit Suisse cuts Next to 'underperform'

01/06/2023
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations late Thursday and Friday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Next price target to 6,100 (5,700) pence - 'hold'

----------

Credit Suisse cuts Next to 'underperform' (neutral) - price target 6,100 pence

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Next price target to 6,800 (6,150) pence - 'neutral'

----------

JPMorgan raises Next price target to 6,000 (5,600) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises B&M price target to 460 (415) pence - 'hold'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises B&M price target to 560 (490) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays raises B&M price target to 485 (475) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Exane BNP starts Experian with 'outperform' - price target 3,200 pence

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Tesco price target to 290 (245) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Sainsbury price target to 225 (195) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Jefferies cuts Standard Chartered price target to 950 (991) pence - 'buy'

----------

Morgan Stanley cuts Diageo to 'equal-weight' (overweight) - price target 3,900 pence

----------

Morgan Stanley raises AstraZeneca price target to 12,500 (12,000) pence - equal-weight

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Jefferies raises Greggs price target to 3,050 (2,900) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg raises Inchcape price target to 1,085 (1,035) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts easyJet to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 450 (606) pence

----------

Bank of America cuts Vesuvius to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 410 (475) pence

----------

Bank of America cuts IMI price target to 2,000 (2,100) pence - 'buy'

----------

Bank of America raises Bodycote to 'buy' (underperform)

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Bank of America cuts Deliveroo price target to 100 (125) pence - 'neutral'

----------

UBS starts Dalata Hotel with 'buy' - price target 5.50 pence

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.22% 11735.8 Delayed Quote.4.39%
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 0.20% 448.5 Delayed Quote.8.78%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.21% 34.07 Delayed Quote.2.87%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.26% 171.97 Delayed Quote.8.77%
BODYCOTE PLC -0.47% 635 Delayed Quote.12.23%
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 1.84% 3.6 Real-time Quote.8.10%
DELIVEROO PLC -1.46% 94.6 Delayed Quote.12.02%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.00% 11.496 Delayed Quote.8.56%
DIAGEO PLC -1.60% 3596.93 Delayed Quote.0.07%
EASYJET PLC -0.89% 372.267 Delayed Quote.15.71%
EXPERIAN PLC -1.05% 2814 Delayed Quote.1.14%
FTSE 100 0.16% 7646.3 Delayed Quote.1.79%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.32% 19401.61 Delayed Quote.2.85%
GREGGS PLC -0.92% 2394.68 Delayed Quote.3.07%
IMI PLC 0.00% 1371 Delayed Quote.6.44%
INCHCAPE PLC 1.42% 893 Delayed Quote.7.38%
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.42% 240.9 Delayed Quote.10.20%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.84% 85.92 Delayed Quote.1.92%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.65% 1087.38 Real-time Quote.1.24%
NEXT PLC -1.32% 6428 Delayed Quote.12.26%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.14% 1557.79 Real-time Quote.1.70%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -1.96% 691.4 Delayed Quote.13.30%
TESCO PLC 1.09% 241.1 Delayed Quote.6.38%
VESUVIUS PLC -0.49% 402.4013 Delayed Quote.0.05%
Financials
Sales 2023 5 052 M 6 014 M 6 014 M
Net income 2023 697 M 830 M 830 M
Net Debt 2023 1 570 M 1 869 M 1 869 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 2,97%
Capitalization 8 080 M 9 617 M 9 617 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
EV / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 26 836
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart NEXT PLC
Duration : Period :
Next plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 6 518,00 GBX
Average target price 6 259,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target -3,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Adam Wolfson Director-Retail Sales
Amanda James Executive Director & Group Director-Finance
Michael James Roney Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Simon Vaughan Papp Executive Director & Operations Director
Dame Ila Dianne Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXT PLC12.26%9 617
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED18.72%276 879
MEITUAN INC.9.22%151 217
PINDUODUO INC.11.66%120 660
SHOPIFY INC.8.15%45 732
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-1.04%43 057