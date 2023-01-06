(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations late Thursday and Friday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Next price target to 6,100 (5,700) pence - 'hold'
----------
Credit Suisse cuts Next to 'underperform' (neutral) - price target 6,100 pence
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Next price target to 6,800 (6,150) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan raises Next price target to 6,000 (5,600) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises B&M price target to 460 (415) pence - 'hold'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises B&M price target to 560 (490) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises B&M price target to 485 (475) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Exane BNP starts Experian with 'outperform' - price target 3,200 pence
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Tesco price target to 290 (245) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Sainsbury price target to 225 (195) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Jefferies cuts Standard Chartered price target to 950 (991) pence - 'buy'
----------
Morgan Stanley cuts Diageo to 'equal-weight' (overweight) - price target 3,900 pence
----------
Morgan Stanley raises AstraZeneca price target to 12,500 (12,000) pence - equal-weight
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Jefferies raises Greggs price target to 3,050 (2,900) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg raises Inchcape price target to 1,085 (1,035) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts easyJet to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 450 (606) pence
----------
Bank of America cuts Vesuvius to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 410 (475) pence
----------
Bank of America cuts IMI price target to 2,000 (2,100) pence - 'buy'
----------
Bank of America raises Bodycote to 'buy' (underperform)
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Bank of America cuts Deliveroo price target to 100 (125) pence - 'neutral'
----------
UBS starts Dalata Hotel with 'buy' - price target 5.50 pence
----------
