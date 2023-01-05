Europe stumbles as firm Fed reins in China rally

*
Fed rebuttal of rate cut bets keeps Europe's stocks
subdued
*
Hang Seng touches six-month top, yuan sets four-month high
*
Oil bounces after heavy slide on recession angst
*
Benchmark government bond yields tick higher after falls
LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Europe's markets suffered an
early stumble on Thursday as a firm message from the Fed that it
won't be cutting interest rates any time soon offset optimism
around China's phasing out of COVID restrictions.
News that China's mainland border with Hong Kong will be
reopened after three years had sent Asian-Pacific shares outside
Japan to a four-month high overnight, but with
both the dollar and bond market borrowing costs higher post-Fed,
Europe couldn't keep up.
The pan-European STOXX slipped 0.3% after gaining
more than 3% in its first three sessions of 2023 and Wall Street
futures prices were pointing to a similar fall later.
London's FTSE did manage a small rise as
better-than-expected numbers from retail giant Next
lifted the entire European sector, but that couldn't make
up for the broader falls in Frankfurt and Paris
.
"Everyone expected a hawkish message and that is what we
got," said MUFG's Head of Research for Global Markets EMEA,
Derek Halpenny.
"Really it's now about payrolls (U.S jobs data) tomorrow,"
he added, explaining that the labour market will be a big factor
in how high inflation remains this year.
"A strong print tomorrow and I think you are going to get a
fairly rapid repricing for a 50 bps hikes at the next (Fed)
meeting."
Markets are clearly being tugged in different directions
though.
China has abruptly dropped ultra-strict curbs on travel and
activity, fanning hopes that once the infection waves pass, its
giant economic motors can start firing again and offset some of
the slowdowns being seen in other parts of the world.
Thursday's biggest Asian gains included E-commerce and
consumer stocks in Hong Kong thanks to the China mainland border
news, which drove the Hang Seng to a six-month high.
The yuan also rose about 0.2% to 6.8750 to a
four-month high and also supported other currencies such as the
Thai baht which, as Thailand is now expected to see a mass
return of Chinese holidaymakers, has surged nearly 14% in less
than 3 months.
"China reopening has a big impact...worldwide," said Joanne
Goh, an investment strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore, since it
not only spurs tourism and consumption but can ease some of the
supply-chain crunches seen during 2022.
"There will be hiccups on the way," Goh said, during an
outlook presentation to reporters. "We give it six months
adjusting to the process. But we don't think it's reversible."
China's central bank also said overnight it will step up
financing support to spur domestic consumption and key
investment projects and support a stable real estate market.
China has eased an unofficial ban on Australian coal imports
in recent days too and the Australian dollar made a
three-week high overnight just below $0.69. It last bought
$0.6818.
Oil rebounded too after posting the biggest two-day loss for
the start of a year in three decades driven by worries about the
risk of a global recession this year.
Brent crude was last up $1.22, or 1.6%, to $79.06 a
barrel at 0922 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate
crude futures gained $1.02, or 1.4%, to $73.86.
As well as the brighter mood around China an unexpected
shutdown of a major U.S. fuel pipeline also lifted prices.
"This morning's rebound is due to the shutdown of Line 3 of
the Colonial pipeline," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
"There is no doubt that the prevailing trend is down; it is a
bear market," he added.
RATES WARNING
Wall Street futures were down 0.3%. Minutes from the Federal
Reserve's December meeting, published on Wednesday, contained a
pointed rebuttal against rate cuts bets that traders have priced
in for late in the year.
Fed committee members noted that "unwarranted easing in
financial conditions" would complicate efforts to restore price
stability.
"Translating Fed speak, this is a warning to markets, that
being too optimistic may ironically backfire," said Vishnu
Varathan, Mizuho Bank's head of economics in Singapore.
"That is, insofar that premature rate cut bets drive looser
financial conditions, the Fed may have to tighten even more to
compensate."
Fed funds futures pricing shows traders think the benchmark
U.S. interest rate will peak just below 5% in May or June,
before being cut back a little bit in the second half of 2023.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields - which move inverse to
price - were fractionally higher at 3.72% in Europe
but still down 11 basis points on the week.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield was last
up 3 basis points (bps) at 2.31%. It too though has fallen 25
bps this week after closing out 2022 at its highest level since
2011.
Preliminary inflation data from Germany, France and Spain
all showed this week that consumer prices rose at a slower pace
in December than November, following an easing in energy price
rises.
In currency markets, the dollar has been wobbly as investors
navigate between the Fed's hawkish tone and the support for
riskier currencies driven by China's reopening.
The yen was holding firm at 132.45 per dollar,
supported by wagers that Japan's ultra-easy monetary policy will
be finally tightened this year.
In Europe, unseasonably warm weather has disappointed skiers
but been a boon for a euro basking in falling gas
prices. Benchmark Dutch gas prices fell to 14-month
lows overnight and the euro was steady at $1.0625.
(Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore, Editing by
William Maclean)