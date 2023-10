Oct 13 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Next said on Friday it will acquire clothing brand FatFace for 115.2 million pounds ($140.04 million).

Next said the deal will be settled partly in cash and partly by issuing its shares and management equity rolling over into the new structure.

