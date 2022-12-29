Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Next plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXT   GB0032089863

NEXT PLC

(NXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:27 2022-12-29 am EST
5645.00 GBX   -0.23%
02:32aGrowing concern about China as Covid cases surge
AN
12/28Catch-up playing FTSE up amid jitters elsewhere
AN
12/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Growing concern about China as Covid cases surge

12/29/2022 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to open lower on Thursday amid worries about rising Covid cases in the world's second-largest economy.

Hospitals across China have been overwhelmed by an explosion of Covid cases following Beijing's decision to lift strict rules that had largely kept the virus at bay but tanked its economy and sparked widespread protests. 

On Monday, the country said it would bring an end to mandatory quarantine on arrival – prompting many jubilant Chinese citizens to make plans to travel abroad.

In response, the US and a number of other countries announced they would require negative Covid tests for all travellers from mainland China.

"The recent rapid increase in Covid-19 transmission in China increases the potential for new variants emerging," a senior US health official told reporters in a phone briefing.

Here is what you need to know ahead of the London market open:

----------

MARKETS

----------

FTSE 100: called down 23.19 points, or 0.3%, at 7,474.0

----------

Hang Seng: down 1.0% at 19,691.17

Nikkei 225: closed down 0.9% at 26,093.67

S&P/ASX 200: closed down 0.9% at 7,020.10

----------

DJIA: closed down 365.85 points, 1.1%, at 32,875.71

S&P 500: closed down 1.2% at 3,783,22

Nasdaq Composite: closed down 1.4% at 10,213.29

----------

EUR: unchanged at USD1.0617

GBP: lower at USD1.2025 (USD1.2029)

USD: lower at JPY133.81 (JPY134.23)

Gold: higher at USD1,806.80 per ounce (USD1,801.04)

(Brent): higher at USD83.13 a barrel (USD82.87)

(changes since previous London equities close)

----------

ECONOMICS

----------

Thursday's key economic events still to come:

10:00 CET EU monetary developments  

09:30 GMT UK capital issuance statistics

08:30 EST US international investment position

08:30 EST US unemployment insurance weekly claims report 

16:30 EST US federal discount window borrowings

16:30 EST US foreign central bank holdings

----------

The deadly bomb cyclone that has sent temperatures plunging in the US is also causing the UK to experience wet and windy weather, the Met Office said. On Wednesday, the forecaster issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain from 3am on Friday for 15 hours for much of Scotland, including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling. The Met Office said heavy rain could bring some flooding and travel disruption.

----------

The amount contributed by Germany to the budget of the EU rose to a new record level in 2021, reaching a total of EUR25.1 billion net, according to calculations by dpa. This a significant increase on the EUR19.4 billion contributed by Europe's biggest economy in 2020 and more than twice as much as the French contribution of EUR12.4 billion. Italy, the third most populous state in the bloc, only contributed some EUR3.2 million, or less than 15% of what Berlin gave for EU expenditures.

----------

BROKER RATING CHANGES

----------

Jefferies raises Next price target to 5,700 (5,500) pence - 'hold'

----------

COMPANIES - FTSE 250

----------

Miner Ferrexpo noted that Non-Executive Director Kostyantin Zhevago has been detained by the French authorities. It said that it believes this is for matters unrelated to the firm, but said it would week to clarify the situation and update as appropriate.

----------

OTHER COMPANIES

----------

Metals producer Yamana Gold reported the filing of a circular and a special meeting to seek approval for its acquisition by Pan American Silver and the sale of its Canadian assets to Agnico Eagle. The meeting will be held at the end of January.

----------

PRS REIT announced a short-term extension to its GBP150 million revolving credit facility, maturing in February 2023. The real estate investment trust said the extension has been secured for the period to July 14 at the same margin above the three-month sterling overnight index average rate as the existing arrangements. The firm said this will provide additional time for market conditions to stabilise and offer it further flexibility to fully explore its funding options.

----------

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.08% 82.72 Delayed Quote.8.47%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.10% 32875.71 Real-time Quote.-8.52%
FERREXPO PLC -0.50% 163.2193 Delayed Quote.-45.06%
FTSE 100 -0.75% 7441.32 Delayed Quote.1.20%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.47% 18780.63 Delayed Quote.-19.81%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.51% 1082.02 Real-time Quote.-8.02%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.35% 10213.29 Real-time Quote.-33.82%
NEXT PLC -0.07% 5654 Delayed Quote.-30.58%
NIKKEI 225 -0.94% 26093.67 Real-time Quote.-8.14%
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP. -0.66% 22.73 Delayed Quote.-27.98%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.59% 1520.52 Real-time Quote.3.15%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.94% 7020.1 Real-time Quote.-4.53%
SILVER 0.59% 23.663 Delayed Quote.3.12%
THE PRS REIT PLC -0.68% 87.3 Delayed Quote.-20.64%
WTI -0.95% 77.829 Delayed Quote.5.36%
YAMANA GOLD INC. -0.39% 7.64 Delayed Quote.43.61%
All news about NEXT PLC
02:32aGrowing concern about China as Covid cases surge
AN
12/28Catch-up playing FTSE up amid jitters elsewhere
AN
12/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/23Stifel Upgrades Next to Buy from Hold
MT
12/23LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Stifel raises Next to buy, cuts boohoo to h..
AN
12/23LONDON MARKET OPEN: Trading subdued on quiet Friday before holidays
AN
12/21LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks higher as UK retail gets boost from Nike
AN
12/19LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks higher despite downbeat UK data
AN
12/19LONDON BROKER RATINGS: JPMorgan cuts Marks & Spencer to 'underweig..
AN
12/19LONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks higher as China begins shaky reopening
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 032 M 6 053 M 6 053 M
Net income 2023 686 M 826 M 826 M
Net Debt 2023 1 621 M 1 949 M 1 949 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 3,49%
Capitalization 7 014 M 8 436 M 8 436 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 26 836
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart NEXT PLC
Duration : Period :
Next plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 5 658,00 GBX
Average target price 6 137,91 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Adam Wolfson Director-Retail Sales
Amanda James Executive Director & Group Director-Finance
Michael James Roney Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Simon Vaughan Papp Executive Director & Operations Director
Dame Ila Dianne Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXT PLC-30.58%8 436
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-26.59%230 865
MEITUAN INC.-18.28%146 271
PINDUODUO INC.46.14%102 946
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-37.74%42 226
SHOPIFY INC.-75.76%41 521