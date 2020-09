Next : Britain's Next raises profit outlook on strong recent trading

The group, which trades from about 500 stores in the UK and Ireland and its Directory online business, said full-price sales in the last seven weeks were up 4% on last year, which it said was driven by recent cool weather and fewer overseas holidays.

Next said its central guidance now assumes a full year 2020-21 pretax profit of 300 million pounds ($388 million), up from its view in July of 195 million pounds but sharply down from the 729 million pounds made in 2019-20.

The forecast profit decline reflects the impact of the coronavirus lockdown which closed its stores.

Its central guidance is for full price sales for the rest of the year to be down 12%.

Next reported first-half profit of 9 million pounds, with full price sales down 33% due to the lockdown.

Shares in Next, down 12% so far this year, closed Wednesday at 6,170 pence, valuing the business at 8.2 billion pounds.

