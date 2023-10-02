(Alliance News) - Next PLC on Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Amanda James has decided to retire from full-time work and will step down from its board on July 26, 2024.

The Leicester, England-based clothing, footwear and home products retailer added that James plans to leave the company on September 26, 2024, following the release of the firm's interim results.

Next named Jonathan Blanchard, the current CFO at Reiss Group, as James's successor. Blanchard will join Next in February and will take over as CFO in July.

"Amanda has been planning this change for some time and it coincides with her husband's retirement. Amanda has made a huge contribution to the group in her 28 years with Next and has been an exceptional guardian of our finances. Our financial position today is testament to her diligence and hard work," the company said.

