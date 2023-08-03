NEXT : Higher expectations for the full year

Next plc specializes in the design and distribution of ready-to-wear clothing (for women, men, children), accessories, costume jewelry and home products. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - ready-to-wear clothing distribution (94.3%): mail order (37.7% of net sales; telephone orders, on-line sales), sales generated by Next stores in the United Kingdom (31.2%; 477 stores), and sales from International stores (1.1%; 199 franchised stores); - credit allocation (5.1%) ; - other (0.6%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (83%), Europe (9.7%), Middle East (5.3%), Asia (1.1%) and other (0.9%).