Security NXT

NEXT PLC

Equities NXT GB0032089863

Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:25:21 2023-08-03 am EDT
6902.00 GBX +0.73% -3.09% +18.88%
06:14pm NEXT : Higher expectations for the full year
01:18pm Pound under pressure after BoE hike

NEXT : Higher expectations for the full year

Today at 12:14 pm

Latest news about Next plc

Chart Next plc

Company Profile

Next plc specializes in the design and distribution of ready-to-wear clothing (for women, men, children), accessories, costume jewelry and home products. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - ready-to-wear clothing distribution (94.3%): mail order (37.7% of net sales; telephone orders, on-line sales), sales generated by Next stores in the United Kingdom (31.2%; 477 stores), and sales from International stores (1.1%; 199 franchised stores); - credit allocation (5.1%) ; - other (0.6%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (83%), Europe (9.7%), Middle East (5.3%), Asia (1.1%) and other (0.9%).
Sector
Apparel & Accessories Retailers
Calendar
02:00am - Q2 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Statement
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Next plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
68.52GBP
Average target price
71.69GBP
Spread / Average Target
+4.63%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
NEXT PLC
Chart Analysis Next plc
+18.88% 10 474 M $
BURBERRY GROUP PLC
Chart Analysis Burberry Group plc
+6.40% 10 324 M $
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
Chart Analysis Burlington Stores, Inc.
-14.94% 10 912 M $
TAPESTRY, INC.
Chart Analysis Tapestry, Inc.
+12.29% 9 742 M $
LPP SA
Chart Analysis LPP SA
+21.78% 6 173 M $
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Capri Holdings Limited
-37.46% 4 226 M $
THE GAP, INC.
Chart Analysis The Gap, Inc.
-5.76% 3 809 M $
LOJAS RENNER S.A.
Chart Analysis Lojas Renner S.A.
-7.28% 3 773 M $
VEDANT FASHIONS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Vedant Fashions Limited
-6.21% 3 770 M $
URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Chart Analysis Urban Outfitters, Inc.
+53.00% 3 402 M $
Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers
