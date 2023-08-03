|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:21 2023-08-03 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6902.00 GBX
|+0.73%
|-3.09%
|+18.88%
|06:14pm
|AN
NEXT : Higher expectations for the full year
Today at 12:14 pm
Next plc specializes in the design and distribution of ready-to-wear clothing (for women, men, children), accessories, costume jewelry and home products. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - ready-to-wear clothing distribution (94.3%): mail order (37.7% of net sales; telephone orders, on-line sales), sales generated by Next stores in the United Kingdom (31.2%; 477 stores), and sales from International stores (1.1%; 199 franchised stores); - credit allocation (5.1%) ; - other (0.6%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (83%), Europe (9.7%), Middle East (5.3%), Asia (1.1%) and other (0.9%).
Ratings for Next plc
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
68.52GBP
Average target price
71.69GBP
Spread / Average Target
+4.63%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+18.88%
|10 474 M $
|+6.40%
|10 324 M $
|-14.94%
|10 912 M $
|+12.29%
|9 742 M $
|+21.78%
|6 173 M $
|-37.46%
|4 226 M $
|-5.76%
|3 809 M $
|-7.28%
|3 773 M $
|-6.21%
|3 770 M $
|+53.00%
|3 402 M $