Next PLC - Enderby, England-based clothing, footwear and home products retailer - Lodges irrevocable, non-discretionary share repurchase programme for cancellation effective immediately. Runs up to and including January 24, 2025. Says buybacks will be made within certain pre-set parameters, in accordance with general company authority to repurchase shares and in compliance with market abuse regulation. Further, company confirms that it has no unpublished price sensitive information.
Current share price: 9,042.00 pence
12-month change: up 35%
