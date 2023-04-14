Next : Proxy Form

for the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 18 May 2023
The 2023 AGM will be held at the Leicester Marriott Hotel, Smith Way, Grove Park, Leicester LE19 1SW on Thursday 18 May 2023 at 9.30 am.
If you will be attending, please bring this card with you. Please arrive by 9.00 am for registration formalities.
M
A5
Braunstone
6
1
3
5
4
6
0
A
M6
A5
9
460
Junction 21
S
O
A
AY R
NW
MA
PEN
V
M
A
L
L
1
4
E
Y
W
1
1
A
Y
4
B
From the West
At the end of the M69, go straight over at the roundabout following directions to Leicester. Take the slip road for the A563 signposted Leicester and Space Centre. At the roundabout take first left and head east on the A563 marked Leicester. Get into right outside lane and at second slip road turn right, signposted Business Park. At roundabout (approx. 50 yards) take last exit and hotel is situated at the end of this road.
From the South or North
Exit M1 at Junction 21, follow directions for Leicester. Take the slip road for the A563 signposted Leicester and Space Centre. At the roundabout take first left and head east on the A563 marked Leicester. Get into right outside lane and at second slip road turn right, signposted Business Park. At roundabout (approx. 50 yards) take last exit and hotel is situated at the end of this road.
VOTE ONLINE AT WWW.SHAREVOTE.CO.UK
Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting 2023
If you would prefer to vote by post, you can do so by completing and returning this part of the form to arrive no later than 9.30 am on Tuesday 16 May 2023 (or 48 hours before any adjourned meeting).
Voting ID
Task ID
Shareholder Reference Number
Please indicate your instructions by marking the "For", "Against" or "Vote Withheld" boxes in black ink like this
Resolutions 1 to 18 are proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and 19 to 23 as Special Resolutions
Vote
Vote
For
Against Withheld
For
Against Withheld
To receive and adopt the Accounts and Reports
To approve the Remuneration Policy
To approve the Remuneration Report
To declare a final dividend of 140 pence per ordinary share
To elect Jeremy Stakol
To re-elect Jonathan Bewes
To re-elect Soumen Das
To re-elect Tom Hall
To re-elect Tristia Harrison
To re-elect Amanda James
To re-elect Richard Papp
To re-elect Michael Roney
To re-elect Jane Shields
To re-elect Dame Dianne Thompson
To re-elect Lord Wolfson
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor
To authorise the Audit Committee to set the auditor's remuneration
Directors' authority to allot shares
General disapplication of pre-emption rights
Additional disapplication of pre-emption rights
Authority for on-market purchases of own shares
Authority for off-market purchases of own shares
Notice period for general meetings
I/We appoint the Chairman of the meeting or the following person (see note 2(a)) as my/our proxy to exercise all or any of my/our rights to vote in respect of my/our voting entitlement on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of NEXT plc to be held at the Leicester Marriott Hotel, Smith Way, Grove Park, Leicester LE19 1SW on Thursday 18 May 2023 at 9.30 am and at any adjournment. This form of proxy relates to the resolutions listed above and any other business transacted at the meeting or any adjournment. I/We wish my/our proxy to vote on the resolutions proposed at the meeting as instructed on this form. The proxy will vote, or abstain from voting, at his or her discretion on any resolution listed above if no instruction is given regarding that resolution and on any other business transacted at the meeting or any adjournment.
Please tick here if this proxy appointment is one of multiple proxy appointments being made.
Signature
Date
Explanatory notes to the Form of Proxy
CREST members should please refer to the notice of meeting for instructions regarding CREST electronic proxy appointment services.
If you wish to register your proxy appointment in paper form, please comply with the following notes:
You may, if you wish, delete the words "Chairman of the meeting" and insert the name of a proxy of your choice in the box, who need not be a member but who must attend the meeting to represent you. Please initial that alteration.
To appoint more than one proxy, additional forms of proxy may be obtained from our website at nextplc.co.uk, by contacting our Registrar, Equiniti, on +44 (0)371 384 21641 (if calling from outside the UK, please ensure the country code is used) or you may copy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name the number of shares in relation to which the proxy is authorised to act as your proxy. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope to FREEPOST RTHJ-CLL-KBKU, Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing BN99 8LU.
The form of proxy and, if relevant, the power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed, or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be received by our Registrar, Equiniti, no later than 9.30 am on Tuesday 16 May 2023 (or 48 hours before any adjourned meeting).
If the member is a corporation, the form of proxy must be executed either under seal or in any other manner having the same effect or under the hand of an officer or the person duly authorised in writing stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary, duly authorised attorney).
For joint holders, the signature of any one of them will suffice. The instructions of the senior joint holder will be accepted to the exclusion of those of the other joint holders and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members for the joint holding.
The address shown overleaf is that appearing in the register of members and the form of proxy and attendance card are not transferable.
Should you prefer to use an envelope, you may return the form of proxy in an envelope to FREEPOST RTHJ-CLL-KBKU, Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing BN99 8LU.
To be entitled to vote (and for the purpose of determining the number of votes that may be cast), shareholders' names must be entered in the register of members at 6.30 pm on Tuesday 16 May 2023 (or at 6.30 pm two business days before any adjourned meeting).
The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable you to instruct the proxy not to vote on any particular resolution. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote and will not, therefore, be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.
Full details of the resolutions to be proposed at the meeting, with explanatory notes, are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.
Lines are open 8.30 am to 5.30 pm Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays in England and Wales).