NEXT PLC

NEXT PLC

(NXT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/27 12:35:11 pm
6108 GBX   -2.37%
Next : UK's Next upgrades profit forecast again after strong Q3 sales

10/28/2020 | 03:23am EDT

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Next upgraded its full-year profit guidance for the third time in as many months after full-price sales in its third quarter exceeded its expectations.

The company, which does more than half of its sales online, said full-price sales rose 2.8% in the 13 weeks to Oct. 24, its fiscal third quarter.

It said its full-year pretax profit was now forecast at 365 million pounds, 65 million pounds higher than its central scenario given in September.

However, it added there was a high degree of uncertainty in its estimates, and the biggest risk was whether England, Scotland and Northern Ireland would follow Wales' decision to shut non-essential retail shops as part of tougher COVID measures.

Next said its online sales were strong in the quarter, showing a rise of 23.1%, offsetting a 17.9% drop in retail.

Home and childrenswear continued to perform well, it said, while demand for men's and women's formal and occasion clothing remained weak. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)


Financials
Sales 2021 3 523 M 4 599 M 4 599 M
Net income 2021 278 M 363 M 363 M
Net Debt 2021 1 962 M 2 562 M 2 562 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 7 766 M 10 152 M 10 139 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 28 545
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart NEXT PLC
Duration : Period :
Next plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6 100,95 GBX
Last Close Price 6 090,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Adam Wolfson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael James Roney Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Simon Vaughan Papp Executive Director & Operations Director
Amanda James Executive Director & Group Director-Finance
Francis William Salway Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXT PLC-13.22%10 152
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY43.58%15 826
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY7.61%5 824
DUFRY AG-59.79%3 225
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-56.22%2 420
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.12.14%1 696
