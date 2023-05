Next PLC - Leicester-based clothing and homewares retailer - Proposal to re-elect Chair Michael Roney opposed by just under 21% of votes at annual general meeting. Next notes "significant vote against this resolution". Next will engage with shareholders and provide an update by November 18.

Current stock price: 6,694.00 pence

12-month change: up 8.9%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

