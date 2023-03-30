SocGen cuts Next; Jefferies cuts CMC markets

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:
FTSE 100
SocGen cuts Next to 'hold' (buy) - price target 6,681 (7,100) pence
Goldman Sachs cuts Next price target to 7,550 (7,900) pence - 'neutral'
Jefferies cuts Next price target to 6,800 (7,500) pence - 'hold'
Kepler Cheuvreux raises Burberry price target to 2,400 (2,300) pence - 'hold'
Deutsche Bank cuts BP price target to 551 (591) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank cuts Shell price target to 2,854 (2,987) pence - 'buy'
Barclays cuts Croda International target to 7,200 (8,100) pence - 'equal weight'
Morgan Stanley raises Anglo American to 'equal-weight'
Berenberg cuts Rio Tinto price target to 6,600 (6,700) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Fresnillo price target to 700 (900) pence - 'hold'
Berenberg raises Endeavour Mining price target to 3,100 (3,000) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Anglo American price target to 3,300 (3,600) pence - 'hold'
Goldman Sachs raises BAE Systems price target to 913 (881) pence - 'neutral'
FTSE 250
Barclays cuts Tate & Lyle price target to 950 (970) pence - 'overweight'
Berenberg raises Tritax Big Box REIT to 'buy' (hold) - price target 170 pence
Jefferies cuts Tritax Big Box REIT price target to 181 (196) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg raises Centamin price target to 144 (140) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies cuts CMC Markets to 'hold' (buy) - price target 190 (275) pence
UBS raises Softcat price target to 1,130 (1,070) pence - 'sell'
SMALL CAP
JPMorgan cuts Moonpig price target to 250 (270) pence - 'overweight'
Deutsche Bank raises South32 price target to 255 (250) pence - 'hold'
Barclays cuts S4 Capital price target to 300 (310) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays raises Kerry Group price target to 117 (114) EUR - 'overweight'
Berenberg cuts Gym Group price target to 115 (180) pence - 'hold'
Berenberg raises Sovereign Metals price target to 90 (83) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Yamana Gold price target to 480 (500) pence - 'hold'
Berenberg raises Resolute Mining price target to 25 (24) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg raises Pan African Resource price target to 33 (32) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg raises Kenmare Resources price target to 820 (760) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Jubilee Metals price target to 17 (20) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Griffin Mining price target to 160 (170) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg raises Greatland Gold price target to 20 (19) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Ecora Resources price target to 220 (260) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Central Asia Metals price target to 320 (340) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts BHP Group price target to 2,800 (2,900) pence - 'buy'
UBS raises DFS Furniture to 'neutral' (sell) - price target 135 (127) pence
