  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Next plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXT   GB0032089863

NEXT PLC

(NXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:35:48 2023-03-30 am EDT
6509.00 GBX   +1.17%
04:56aSocGen cuts Next; Jefferies cuts CMC markets
AN
03/29Stocks up as confidence in banking sector builds
AN
03/29FTSE 100 Ends Wednesday Up 0.97% as Banking Crisis Fears Continue Easing
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
News

SocGen cuts Next; Jefferies cuts CMC markets

03/30/2023 | 04:56am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

SocGen cuts Next to 'hold' (buy) - price target 6,681 (7,100) pence

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts Next price target to 7,550 (7,900) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Jefferies cuts Next price target to 6,800 (7,500) pence - 'hold'

----------

Kepler Cheuvreux raises Burberry price target to 2,400 (2,300) pence - 'hold'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts BP price target to 551 (591) pence - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Shell price target to 2,854 (2,987) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays cuts Croda International target to 7,200 (8,100) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Morgan Stanley raises Anglo American to 'equal-weight'

----------

Berenberg cuts Rio Tinto price target to 6,600 (6,700) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Fresnillo price target to 700 (900) pence - 'hold'

----------

Berenberg raises Endeavour Mining price target to 3,100 (3,000) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Anglo American price target to 3,300 (3,600) pence - 'hold'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises BAE Systems price target to 913 (881) pence - 'neutral'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Barclays cuts Tate & Lyle price target to 950 (970) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Berenberg raises Tritax Big Box REIT to 'buy' (hold) - price target 170 pence

----------

Jefferies cuts Tritax Big Box REIT price target to 181 (196) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg raises Centamin price target to 144 (140) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies cuts CMC Markets to 'hold' (buy) - price target 190 (275) pence

----------

UBS raises Softcat price target to 1,130 (1,070) pence - 'sell'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

JPMorgan cuts Moonpig price target to 250 (270) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises South32 price target to 255 (250) pence - 'hold'

----------

Barclays cuts S4 Capital price target to 300 (310) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays raises Kerry Group price target to 117 (114) EUR - 'overweight'

----------

Berenberg cuts Gym Group price target to 115 (180) pence - 'hold'

----------

Berenberg raises Sovereign Metals price target to 90 (83) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Yamana Gold price target to 480 (500) pence - 'hold'

----------

Berenberg raises Resolute Mining price target to 25 (24) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg raises Pan African Resource price target to 33 (32) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg raises Kenmare Resources price target to 820 (760) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Jubilee Metals price target to 17 (20) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Griffin Mining price target to 160 (170) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg raises Greatland Gold price target to 20 (19) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Ecora Resources price target to 220 (260) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Central Asia Metals price target to 320 (340) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts BHP Group price target to 2,800 (2,900) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS raises DFS Furniture to 'neutral' (sell) - price target 135 (127) pence

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

