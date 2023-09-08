(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
SocGen raises Next to 'buy' (hold) - price target 8,239 (7,034) pence
----------
Berenberg raises JD Sports Fashion price target to 225 (210) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS raises Whitbread price target to 4,480 (4,200) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS raises Relx price target to 3,010 (2,900) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Weir price target to 2,165 (2,100) pence - 'hold'
----------
JPMorgan raises Spirax-Sarco price target to 11,500 (11,300) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Diageo price target to 2,950 (2,920) pence - 'sell'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts London Stock Exchange price target to 11,100 (11,250) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Beazley price target to 780 (800) pence - 'overweight'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Berenberg raises Currys price target to 62 (58) pence - 'hold'
----------
RBC cuts CMC Markets price target to 140 (250) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Babcock International target to 390 (360) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Man Group price target to 295 (290) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises Computacenter price target to 3,300 (2,700) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Playtech price target to 734 (697) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Britvic price target to 870 (865) pence - 'hold'
----------
Stifel starts Watches of Switzerland with 'hold' - price target 680 pence
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
RBC raises Johnson Service Group target to 140 (125) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
Jefferies starts Foresight Sustainable Forestry with 'hold'
----------
