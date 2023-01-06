Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Next plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXT   GB0032089863

NEXT PLC

(NXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:32 2023-01-06 am EST
6452.00 GBX   -1.01%
04:24aCredit Suisse cuts Next to 'underperform'
AN
03:50aStocks higher with eyes on US payrolls data
AN
02:48aClarkson expects full-year ahead of expectations
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks higher with eyes on US payrolls data

01/06/2023 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London opened higher on Friday morning as investors looked ahead to key economic data out of the US, which may provide hints for the future of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The FTSE 100 index opened up 33.43 points, or 0.4%, at 7,666.88. The FTSE 250 was down 39.33 points, or 0.2%, at 19,424.10, and the AIM All-Share was up 0.99 of a point, or 0.1%, at 844.73.

The Cboe UK 100 was up 0.3% at 767.29, the Cboe UK 250 was down 0.2% at 16,937.09, and the Cboe Small Companies was up 0.2% at 13,441.31.

The US will publish non-farm payrolls at 1330 GMT ahead of an ISM services PMI print at 1500 GMT.

Investors are hoping that the data - which will offer insight into the health of the US labor market - may help provide further hints for the future moves of the US Federal Reserve.

"Stronger-than-expected jobs data will certainly boost inflation expectations, bring the Fed hawks back to the market, send the US yields and the dollar higher, and stocks lower," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

On Thursday, US private employment rose by 235,000 jobs in December, according to figures from payroll firm ADP. The rise in private employment came well above market consensus, as cited by FXStreet, which had expected 150,000 jobs to be added.

For CMC Market's Michael Hewson, another strong jobs print on Friday may offer further basis for the idea that the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points at the start of February.

In the US on Thursday, Wall Street ended firmly in the red, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending down 1.0%, the S&P 500 down 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite down 1.5%.

In London, Next fell 1.6% after Credit Suisse cut the clothing retailer to 'underperform' from 'neutral'.

On Thursday, the stock closed sharply higher after the firm increased its 2022 pretax profit guidance for the year ending in January 2023 to GBP860 million, from GBP840 million. This would represent growth of 4.5% against the year prior, if achieved.

In the FTSE 250, Clarkson was the best performer in early trade, jumping 8.7%.

The shipping services provider reported strong trading throughout its final quarter, particularly from its Broking division.

As a result, it now expects its results for 2022 to be ahead of market expectations, with underlying pretax profit anticipated at no less than GBP98 million.

Essentra dropped 3.6%, as it reported its business saw a slower period of economic growth in 2022 as a result of toughening market headwinds.

This, coupled with a strong comparative for its final quarter, saw the firm's LFL trading day adjusted sales fall by 3.0% compared with the year prior.

Elsewhere in London, Nanoco soared 62% after the quantum dot developer said that it has agreed a term sheet for a no-fault settlement with Korean electronics firm Samsung.

Nanoco had claimed that Samsung infringed on its unique synthesis and resin capabilities for quantum dots.

Quantum dot technology is used on Samsung QLED televisions. QLED stands for quantum light-emitting diode.

The two firms now have 30 days to agree the terms of a binding agreement. They have jointly requested a stay to the trial that was scheduled on Friday in order to allow time for this agreement to be finalised.

In European equities on Friday, the CAC 40 in Paris was very marginally higher, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt was slightly lower.

The euro stood at USD1.0528 early on Friday in London, a touch higher against USD1.0525 at the close on Thursday. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at JPY134.17, up compared to JPY133.89.

The pound was quoted at USD1.1909, higher compared to USD1.1890 at the close on Thursday.

According to data from Halifax, the average UK house price fell in December against the prior month, though at a more moderate decline than seen previously.

The average UK house price was GBP281,272 in December, a fall of 1.5% against the previous month. In November, house prices fell by 2.4% to GBP285.425. Against the previous year, house prices grew by 2.0%.

"As we enter 2023, the housing market will continue to be impacted by the wider economic environment and, as buyers and sellers remain cautious, we expect there will be a reduction in both supply and demand overall, with house prices forecast to fall around 8.0% over the course of the year," Halifax commented.

In Asia on Friday, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index closed 0.6% higher as data revealed that the Japanese service sector ended the year with a further expansion in output and order books.

The au Jibun Bank services business activity index rose to 51.5 in December, from 50.3 in November.

Meanwhile, inflationary pressures worsened in the final month of the year, driven by higher labour, fuel, electricity, and raw material prices. The composite purchasing managers' index rose to 49.7 in December, from 48.9 in November.

In China, the Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.2% The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed 0.7% higher.

Brent oil was quoted at USD78.51 a barrel at early in London on Friday, up slightly from USD78.48 late Thursday. Gold was quoted at USD1,840.38 an ounce, sharply higher against USD1,828.35.

Still to come on Friday's economic calendar, there's EU consumer confidence at 1000 GMT alongside core and harmonised consumer price prints.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.00% 0.64154 Delayed Quote.1.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.73% 90.658 Delayed Quote.1.08%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.06% 0.67454 Delayed Quote.0.22%
BRENT OIL -0.32% 78.58 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.13% 1.13029 Delayed Quote.0.61%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.62% 159.72 Delayed Quote.0.50%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.17% 1.18854 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
CAC 40 0.02% 6761.57 Real-time Quote.4.68%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.29% 0.698827 Delayed Quote.1.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.46% 98.735 Delayed Quote.1.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.32% 0.73479 Delayed Quote.0.47%
CLARKSON PLC 6.86% 3352.41 Delayed Quote.-2.78%
DAX -0.26% 14400.39 Delayed Quote.3.68%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.02% 32930.08 Real-time Quote.0.37%
ESSENTRA PLC -7.88% 215.5528 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.76% 141.333 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.05155 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
FTSE 100 0.16% 7645.95 Delayed Quote.1.79%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.32% 19401.37 Delayed Quote.2.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.01% 0.011499 Delayed Quote.0.98%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.68% 1.625963 Delayed Quote.1.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012099 Delayed Quote.0.04%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.48% 0.6977 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.65% 1087.38 Real-time Quote.1.24%
NANOCO GROUP PLC 44.13% 61.75 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.47% 10305.24 Real-time Quote.-0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.70% 83.546 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.11% 0.62163 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
NEXT PLC -1.32% 6428 Delayed Quote.12.26%
NIKKEI 225 0.59% 25973.85 Real-time Quote.-1.45%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.14% 1557.74 Real-time Quote.1.70%
S&P/ASX 200 0.65% 7109.6 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.35% 3646.83 Real-time Quote.0.62%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.24% 3543.77 Real-time Quote.0.27%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.69% 58200 End-of-day quote.5.24%
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD -3.24% 134.2 Delayed Quote.3.90%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.04% 0.950977 Delayed Quote.0.90%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.80% 134.39 Delayed Quote.0.86%
WTI -0.45% 73.753 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
All news about NEXT PLC
04:24aCredit Suisse cuts Next to 'underperform'
AN
03:50aStocks higher with eyes on US payrolls data
AN
02:48aClarkson expects full-year ahead of expectations
AN
01/05Stocks sag as hawkish Fed cools China rally; awaits US jobs data
RE
01/05Stocks stall as firm Fed message reins in China rally
RE
01/05FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% Thursday Amid Retailers Rally
DJ
01/05Stocks make headway thanks to retailers
AN
01/05Stocks stall as firm Fed reins in China rally
RE
01/05UK Probe Into Microsoft-Activision Deal Extended
DJ
01/05Stocks stall as firm Fed reins in China rally
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 052 M 6 014 M 6 014 M
Net income 2023 697 M 830 M 830 M
Net Debt 2023 1 570 M 1 869 M 1 869 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 2,97%
Capitalization 8 080 M 9 617 M 9 617 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
EV / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 26 836
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart NEXT PLC
Duration : Period :
Next plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 6 518,00 GBX
Average target price 6 259,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target -3,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Adam Wolfson Director-Retail Sales
Amanda James Executive Director & Group Director-Finance
Michael James Roney Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Simon Vaughan Papp Executive Director & Operations Director
Dame Ila Dianne Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXT PLC12.26%9 617
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED18.72%276 879
MEITUAN INC.9.22%151 217
PINDUODUO INC.11.66%120 660
SHOPIFY INC.8.15%45 732
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-1.04%43 057