Stocks stall as firm Fed message reins in China rally

U.S., European stocks subdued as Fed rebuts rate cut bets
Hang Seng hits 6-month top, yuan sets 4-1/2-month high
Oil bounces after heavy slide on recession angst
Benchmark government bond yields tick higher after falls
NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) -
U.S. stocks sank on Thursday and brought to a halt a global
rally in global stocks, as upbeat American jobs data after the
Federal Reserve's firm message that it won't be cutting interest
rates any time soon offset China's latest reopening plans.
News that China's mainland border with Hong Kong will be
reopened after three years had sent Asian-Pacific shares outside
Japan to a four-month high overnight, but with
both the dollar and bond market borrowing costs creeping up,
Europe couldn't keep up.
The MSCI All-World index lost 0.8%. On Wall
Street, the S&P 500 dropped 1.2%, the Dow Jones
Industrial Average lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.4%.
"U.S. stock indexes appear neither cheap nor expensive
enough to stir restless spirits," said Stephen Innes, a managing
partner at SPI Asset Management.
"Outside of China's exuberance, investors are likely to
remain relatively defensive and probably underweight bonds and
stocks and reasonably neutral on commodities," Innes said, at
least until the Fed's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting is over.
The pan-European STOXX index ended down 0.2%, after
gaining more than 3% in its first three sessions of 2023.
London's FTSE 100 managed a respectable 0.6% rise as
better-than-expected numbers from retail giant Next
lifted the entire European sector, but it barely made up
for a groggy Frankfurt and Paris.
Following the release on Wednesday
of the minutes
from the Fed's Dec. 13-14 meeting that showed the U.S.
central bank strike a hawkish note as it stayed focused on
reducing inflation, analysts said Friday's U.S. jobs report for
December will be closely watched by investors. Signs of a
still-tight labour market could fuel bets that more rate hikes
are in the offing.
"A strong print tomorrow and I think you are going to get a
fairly rapid repricing for a 50-bps (basis-point) hike at the
next (Fed) meeting," said Derek Halpenny, head of research for
global markets EMEA at MUFG.
Investors were already digesting their pre-payrolls
appetiser, the ADP National Employment Report, which showed the
private sector added more jobs in December than a month ago. It
came a day after a moderate fall in U.S. job openings too.
China, meanwhile, has abruptly dropped ultra-strict curbs on
travel and activity, fanning hopes that once the COVID-19
infection waves pass its giant economic motors can start firing
again and offset the slowdowns in other parts of the world.
Thursday's biggest Asian gains included E-commerce and
consumer stocks in Hong Kong thanks to the China mainland border
news, which drove the Hang Seng to a six-month high.
The yuan also rose about 0.11% to 6.8800, a
four-and-a-half-month high, and also supported other currencies
such as the Thai baht which, as Thailand is now expected
to see a mass return of Chinese holidaymakers, has surged nearly
14% in less than three months.
"China reopening has a big impact ... worldwide," said
Joanne Goh, an investment strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore,
since it not only spurs tourism and consumption but can ease
some of the supply-chain crunches seen during 2022.
"There will be hiccups on the way," Goh said, during an
outlook presentation to reporters. "We give it six months
adjusting to the process. But we don't think it's reversible."
RATES WARNING
China's central bank also said overnight it would step up
financing support to spur domestic consumption and key
investment projects and support a stable real estate market.
It has eased an unofficial ban on Australian coal imports in
recent days as well, and the Australian dollar made a
three-week high overnight just below $0.69. It last bought
$0.67700.
Oil rebounded after posting the biggest two-day loss for the
start of a year in three decades.
Brent crude was last up 1.8% to $79.20 a barrel,
while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained
2.1% to $74.37 as an unexpected shutdown of a major U.S. fuel
pipeline also lifted prices.
"This morning's rebound is due to the shutdown of Line 3 of
the Colonial pipeline," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
"There is no doubt that the prevailing trend is down," though he
added: "It is a bear market."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields - which move inversely to
price - were higher at 3.7144% but still down nearly 10 basis
points (bps) on the week.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield was last
up at 2.308%. It too though has fallen nearly 25 bps this week
after closing out 2022 at its highest level since 2011.
Preliminary inflation data from Germany, France and Spain
all showed this week that consumer prices rose at a slower pace
in December than November, following an easing in energy price
rises.
In currency markets, the dollar index rose 0.73% to
104.97 as investors navigate between the Fed's hawkish tone and
the support for riskier currencies driven by China's reopening.
It was pinning down the yen again at 133.135 per
dollar, cutting the wagers that Japan's ultra-easy monetary
policy will be finally tightened this year. A stronger dollar
pushed the euro down 0.7% to $1.05350.
(Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by
William Maclean, David Evans, Alex Richardson and Paul Simao)