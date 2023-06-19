Advanced search
    NXT   GB0032089863

NEXT PLC

(NXT)
2023-06-19
6710.00 GBX   +4.22%
UK's Next raises profit outlook on better weather, consumers' wage hikes

06/19/2023
(Reuters) - British fashion retailer Next on Monday raised its sales and profit guidance for the year, saying trading had exceeded expectations on the back of warmer weather and a wages boost for consumers.

Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online and is considered a good barometer of how British consumers are faring, said full price sales in the first seven weeks of its fiscal second quarter were up 9.3% versus the previous year - ahead of guidance for a fall of 5%.

The group said it had beaten its full price sales estimates by 93 million pounds ($119 million) in the period.

Next upgraded its full price sales guidance for the full 2023-24 year by 137 million pounds and its profit guidance by 40 million pounds to 835 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7809 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey in London and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2024 5 162 M 6 618 M 6 618 M
Net income 2024 614 M 787 M 787 M
Net Debt 2024 1 711 M 2 194 M 2 194 M
P/E ratio 2024 12,7x
Yield 2024 3,07%
Capitalization 7 841 M 10 052 M 10 052 M
EV / Sales 2024 1,85x
EV / Sales 2025 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 32 324
Free-Float 92,5%
Technical analysis trends NEXT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 6 438,00 GBX
Average target price 6 871,86 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Adam Wolfson Director-Retail Sales
Amanda James Executive Director & Group Director-Finance
Michael James Roney Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Simon Vaughan Papp Executive Director & Operations Director
Dame Ila Dianne Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXT PLC10.89%10 052
INDITEX38.39%116 902
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.38.62%80 554
KERING10.98%70 456
ROSS STORES, INC.-7.09%36 736
HENNES & MAURITZ AB36.65%23 492
