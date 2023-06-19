UK's Next raises profit outlook on better weather, consumers' wage hikes

Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online and is considered a good barometer of how British consumers are faring, said full price sales in the first seven weeks of its fiscal second quarter were up 9.3% versus the previous year - ahead of guidance for a fall of 5%.

The group said it had beaten its full price sales estimates by 93 million pounds ($119 million) in the period.

Next upgraded its full price sales guidance for the full 2023-24 year by 137 million pounds and its profit guidance by 40 million pounds to 835 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7809 pounds)

