  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Next Re SIIQ S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NR   IT0005330516

NEXT RE SIIQ S.P.A.

(NR)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-13 am EDT
3.340 EUR   +1.21%
02:04pNext Re chooses Francesco Rossi as new chief financial officer
AN
05/29Europeans up; Mib at 26,700, oil well
AN
05/29Europeans expected up after U.S. debt deal
AN
News 
Most relevantAll News

Next Re chooses Francesco Rossi as new chief financial officer

06/13/2023 | 02:04pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Next Re SIIQ Spa announced Tuesday that it has appointed Francesca Rossi as the company's new Chief Financial OFficer.

As of today, Rossi does not hold shares in the company, of which she is head of the Administration, Financial Reporting and Accounting department as well as the executive in charge of drafting accounting documents.

Next Re's stock closed Tuesday up 1.2 percent at EUR3.34 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 7,24 M 7,82 M 7,82 M
Net income 2022 0,35 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
Net Debt 2022 52,6 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 216x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 72,6 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,9x
EV / Sales 2022 17,7x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 3,71%
Chart NEXT RE SIIQ S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Next Re SIIQ S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXT RE SIIQ S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefano Cervone Managing Director, General Manager & Director
Giovanni Naccarato Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Giancarlo Cremonesi Chairman
Maria Spilabotte Independent Director
Camilla Giugni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXT RE SIIQ S.P.A.-4.35%78
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.88%41 046
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-16.94%20 935
W. P. CAREY INC.-9.52%15 125
SEGRO PLC2.07%11 786
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-3.92%9 702
