Next Re chooses Francesco Rossi as new chief financial officer

(Alliance News) - Next Re SIIQ Spa announced Tuesday that it has appointed Francesca Rossi as the company's new Chief Financial OFficer.

As of today, Rossi does not hold shares in the company, of which she is head of the Administration, Financial Reporting and Accounting department as well as the executive in charge of drafting accounting documents.

Next Re's stock closed Tuesday up 1.2 percent at EUR3.34 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

