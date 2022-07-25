Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Next Science Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXS   AU0000041329

NEXT SCIENCE LIMITED

(NXS)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-25 am EDT
0.8000 AUD   +1.27%
02:44aNEXT SCIENCE : Investor Presentation - Q2 2022
PU
05/27Next Science CEO to Resign Before June 30, 2023
MT
05/27TRANSCRIPT : Next Science Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Next Science : Investor Presentation - Q2 2022

07/25/2022 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

onlyuseQuarter ending 30 June 2022 Investor Presentation

ersonal2 5 J u l y 2 0 2 2

A p p r o v e d b y t h e B o a r d o f N e x t S c i e n c e

D i s c l a i m e r

ersonal use only

This presentation has been prepared by Next Science Limited (Company) and is provided for general information purposes only. It is not a product disclosure statement, pathfinder document or any other disclosure document for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and has not been, and is not required to be, lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). It should not be relied upon by the recipient in considering the merits of the Company or the acquisition of shares in the Company. This presentation should not be considered an offer or an invitation to acquire or sell, or a solicitation to invest in or refrain from investing in, new shares in the Company or any other financial products.

This document has been prepared based on information available as at the date of this presentation. It contains selected summary information and does not purport to be all-inclusive, comprehensive or to contain all of the information that may be relevant or which a prospective investor may require in evaluations for a possible investment in the Company. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic and continuous disclosure announcements which are available at www.nextscience.comand www.asx.com.au. The recipient acknowledges that circumstances may change and that this presentation may become outdated as a result. This presentation and the information in it are subject to change without notice. The Company is not obliged to update this presentation.

The information contained in this presentation does not constitute investment, legal, tax, accounting or financial product advice nor any recommendation to acquire securities in the Company. This presentation has been prepared without taking account of any person's individual investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before making an investment decision, the recipient should consider its own financial situation, objectives and needs, and conduct its own independent investigation and assessment of the contents of this presentation, including obtaining investment, legal, tax, accounting and such other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate. Any references to or explanations of legislation, regulatory issues, benefits or any other legal commentary (if any) are indicative only, do not summarise all relevant issues and are not intended to be a full explanation of a particular matter. The information in this presentation has been obtained from and based on sources believed by the Company to be reliable. Past performance is not an indication of future performance.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, guidance, forecasts, estimates, prospects, projections or statements in relation to future matters that may involve risks or uncertainties and may involve significant items of subjective judgement and assumptions of future events that may or may not eventuate (Forward Statements). Forward Statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "anticipate", "estimates", "will", "should", "could", "may", "expects", "plans", "forecast", "target" or similar expressions. Forward Statements including indications, guidance or outlook on future revenues, distributions or financial position and performance or return or growth in underlying investments are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. No independent third party has reviewed the reasonableness of any such statements or assumptions. None of the Company, its related bodies corporate and their respective officers, directors, employees, advisers, partners, affiliates and agents (together, the Next Science Parties) represent or warrant that such Forward Statements will be achieved or will prove to be correct or gives any warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any Forward Statement contained in this presentation. Except as required by law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to release updates or revisions to Forward Statements to reflect any changes. Recipients should form their own views as to these matters and any assumptions on which any of the Forward Statements are based and not place reliance on such statements.

All dollar values are in $USD unless stated otherwise.

An investment in Company shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including factors and risks specific to the industry in which Next Science operates as well as general economic conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in the financial markets. The Company does not guarantee any particular rate of return on its performance nor does it guarantee any particular tax treatment. Prospective investors should make their own enquiries and investigations regarding all information in this presentation, including the assumptions, uncertainties and contingencies which may affect future operations of the Company and the impact that different future outcomes may have on the Company.

The distribution of this presentation to persons or in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and any person into whose possession this document comes should seek advice on and observe those restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may violate applicable securities law.

No party other than the Company has authorised, permitted or caused the issue, submission, dispatch or provision of this presentation, or takes any responsibility for, or makes or purports to make any statement, representation or undertaking in this presentation and there is no statement in this presentation that is based on any statement by any other party. No person, either as a director or partner of, or in the employment of, the Company has any authority to make, imply, or give any representation or warranty whatsoever in relation to the information contained in this presentation. None of the Next Science Parties take any responsibility for any information in this presentation or any action taken by you on the basis of such information. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Next Science Parties: exclude and disclaim all liability, including (without limitation) any liability for fraud or negligence, for any expenses, losses, damages or costs incurred either as a result of the information in this presentation being inaccurate or incomplete in any way for any reason, or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation; and make no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of information in this presentation.

2

*From 1 July 2022, XPERIENCETM is being sold through multiple distributors, accordingly, hospital and surgeon data will no longer be available.

Q 2 2 0 2 2 H i g h l i g h t s - s t r a t e g y t o e x p a n d p o r t f o l i o c o v e r a g e a n d m a r k e t a w a r e n e s s a r e a c c e l e r a t i n g p r o d u c t s a l e s g r o w t h , u p 9 9 % v s p c p

Product sales growth in Q2 2022, 99% increase on pcp and 70%

only

on prior quarter

1st shipments to Zimmer of XPERIENCE TM in June 2022

XPERIENCE TM launched in New Zealand with dedicated

Distributor

use

Appointed XPERIENCE TM dedicated Distributor for Australia with

first shipment expected in Q3 2022.

Distributor appointed for BlastX

TM

in Australia and New Zealand

with expected Q3 2022 launch

ersonal

Expanded New Zealand surgical distribution to include Surg XTM

with first shipments expected in Q3 2022.

99% Q2 2022 Product sales growth

on pcp

Increased US XPERIENCETMTM customer base to 142 Hospitals (+19% on Q1 2022) and 258 Surgeons (+23% on Q1 2022)*

Zimmer commenced controlled rollout of XPERIENCE TM in July 2022

First clinical XPERIENCETM case study results to be published in Q3 2022 - 900 Cases Zero Infections

3

P r o d u c t s a l e s Q 2 2 0 2 2 + 9 9 % v s p c p , 7 0 % o n Q 1 2 0 2 2

only

• Product sales increased 99% on pcp, showing

Quarterly Product Revenue v

underlying market adoption - excludes other

$3.50

pcp (USD$m)

revenue*. 70% growth on prior quarter

use

$3.00

99%

• Product sales contributions in Q2 2022 from

$2.50

$2.00

Bactisure TM, XPERIENCETM , BLAST X TM ,

$1.50

TridentX TM and SURGX TM

$1.00

ersonal

$0.50

• The majority of sales in Q2 2022 were generated

$0.00

from the US with first initial sales from New Zealand

Q2 2021 (audited)

Q2 2022 (unaudited)

*other revenue includes the release of milestone payments, royalties and license fees

4

N e x t S c i e n c e ' s X b i o p r o d u c t p l a t f o r m - U S $ 2 2 B t o t a l a d d r e s s a b l e m a r k e t

Treating chronic wounds: only8.2 million patients in the US1

Total addressable market $11B

Causes deaths in 27.7% of patients within a 2 year period.2

useCost to US healthcare system to treat >$50B pa 2 Approved products are reimbursed by CMS

(Medicare/Medicaid) and main insurers ersonalNXS 2022 focus:

• Veterans Affairs' hospitals (171 medical centres and 1,121 outpatient clinics)

• Chronic wound clinics in commercial hospitals

• (>1800 Centres)

• Private Podiatry offices (DFUs) (>10,382 offices)

Preventing surgical site infection (SSI)1:

Total market 110 million surgical procedures pa1 2 million SSIs occurring per year in the US1 SSI causes 90,000 deaths pa

Total addressable market $11B

Cost to US healthcare system to treat $25-40B pa1, increased 36% in the past decade1

Preventative technologies covered in 'Episode of Care' costs paid by insurance companies or by CMS (Medicare/Medicaid)

NXS current focus:

  • >7M orthopaedic procedures pa
  • >1.2M plastic surgeries pa

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Next Science Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 06:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEXT SCIENCE LIMITED
02:44aNEXT SCIENCE : Investor Presentation - Q2 2022
PU
05/27Next Science CEO to Resign Before June 30, 2023
MT
05/27TRANSCRIPT : Next Science Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/26Next Science Limited's Judith Mitchell to Step Down as Chief Executive Officer
CI
05/19Next Science Secures Australia, New Zealand Distributor for Wound Dressing Product
MT
05/18Next Science Limited Signed Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with Oraderm Pharmaceutic..
CI
05/10New Study Finds XPERIENCE™ No Rinse Solution Has Persistent Efficacy Against Both..
BU
05/10Next Science Xperience(Tm) No Rinse Solution Shows Persistent Efficacy Against Both Pla..
CI
04/28Australian Shares End Three-Day Losing Streak on Boost from Miners
MT
04/27Next Science Posts 31% Growth in Q1 Product Revenue
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,90 M - -
Net cash 2022 11,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 118 M 118 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,44x
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart NEXT SCIENCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Next Science Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXT SCIENCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,55 $
Average target price 1,38 $
Spread / Average Target 151%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Judith Mitchell Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Jacqueline Butler Chief Financial Officer
Mark R. Compton Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Myntti Chief Technology Officer
Jon Swanson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXT SCIENCE LIMITED-36.55%118
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.61%452 917
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.02%295 927
PFIZER, INC.-13.24%287 446
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.22%278 756
ABBVIE INC.9.65%262 363