SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Next Science : Investor Presentation - Q4 FY21

01/30/2022 | 05:11pm EST
Investor Presentation

D i s c l o s u r e s

This presentation has been prepared by Next Science Limited (Company) and is provided for general information purposes only. It is not a product disclosure statement, pathfinder document or any other disclosure document for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and has not been, and is not required to be, lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). It should not be relied upon by the recipient in considering the merits of the Company or the acquisition of shares in the Company. This presentation should not be considered an offer or an invitation to acquire or sell, or a solicitation to invest in or refrain from investing in, new shares in the Company or any other financial products.

This document has been prepared based on information available as at the date of this presentation. It contains selected summary information and does not purport to be all-inclusive, comprehensive or to contain all of the information that may be relevant or which a prospective investor may require in evaluations for a possible investment in the Company. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic and continuous disclosure announcements which are available at www.nextscience.comand www.asx.com.au. The recipient acknowledges that circumstances may change and that this presentation may become outdated as a result. This presentation and the information in it are subject to change without notice. The Company is not obliged to update this presentation.

The information contained in this presentation does not constitute investment, legal, tax, accounting or financial product advice nor any recommendation to acquire securities in the Company. This presentation has been prepared without taking account of any person's individual investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before making an investment decision, the recipient should consider its own financial situation, objectives and needs, and conduct its own independent investigation and assessment of the contents of this presentation, including obtaining investment, legal, tax, accounting and such other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate. Any references to or explanations of legislation, regulatory issues, benefits or any other legal commentary (if any) are indicative only, do not summarise all relevant issues and are not intended to be a full explanation of a particular matter. The information in this presentation has been obtained from and based on sources believed by the Company to be reliable. Past performance is not an indication of future performance.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, guidance, forecasts, estimates, prospects, projections or statements in relation to future matters that may involve risks or uncertainties and may involve significant items of subjective judgement and assumptions of future events that may or may not eventuate (Forward Statements). Forward Statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "anticipate", "estimates", "will", "should", "could", "may", "expects", "plans", "forecast", "target" or similar expressions. Forward Statements including indications, guidance or outlook on future revenues, distributions or financial position and performance or return or growth in underlying investments are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. No independent third party has reviewed the reasonableness of any such statements or assumptions. None of the Company, its related bodies corporate and their respective officers, directors, employees, advisers, partners, affiliates and agents (together, the Next Science Parties) represent or warrant that such Forward Statements will be achieved or will prove to be correct or gives any warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any Forward Statement contained in this presentation. Except as required by law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to release updates or revisions to Forward Statements to reflect any changes. Recipients should form their own views as to these matters and any assumptions on which any of the Forward Statements are based and not place reliance on such statements.

All dollar values are in $USD unless stated otherwise.

An investment in Company shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including factors and risks specific to the industry in which Next Science operates as well as general economic conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in the financial markets. The Company does not guarantee any particular rate of return on its performance nor does it guarantee any particular tax treatment. Prospective investors should make their own enquiries and investigations regarding all information in this presentation, including the assumptions, uncertainties and contingencies which may affect future operations of the Company and the impact that different future outcomes may have on the Company.

The distribution of this presentation to persons or in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and any person into whose possession this document comes should seek advice on and observe those restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may violate applicable securities law.

No party other than the Company has authorised, permitted or caused the issue, submission, dispatch or provision of this presentation, or takes any responsibility for, or makes or purports to make any statement, representation or undertaking in this presentation and there is no statement in this presentation that is based on any statement by any other party. No person, either as a director or partner of, or in the employment of, the Company has any authority to make, imply, or give any representation or warranty whatsoever in relation to the information contained in this presentation. None of the Next Science Parties take any responsibility for any information in this presentation or any action taken by you on the basis of such information. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Next Science Parties:exclude and disclaim all liability, including (without limitation) any liability for fraud or negligence, for any expenses, losses, damages or costs incurred either as a result of the information in this presentation being inaccurate or incomplete in any way for any reason, or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation; and make no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of information in this presentation.

N e x t S c i e n c e t o d a y

Next Science has developed a world leading product portfolio to prevent or address the infections caused by biofilms in humans, based on our XBIO technology platform,

First sales:

2018

FDA 510(k) Clearances:

4

CE Mark Approvals

2

TGA Approvals

3

Patents

42

Patient usage > 250,000

US Hospitals using NXS technologies: 1835

Infection Prevention

  • Surgical Site Infection
  • Hospital acquired infections

Elimination of Biofilms and their

incumbent bacteria

  • Prosthetic Joint Infections
  • Chronic Wounds
  • Acne Treatments

1 6 0 % R e v e n u e g r o w t h ( u n a u d i t e d ) 2 0 2 1 V 2 0 2 0

  • 160% growth Year on Year
  • 29% growth 2H on 1H
  • 32% 4th Quarter on 3rd Quarter

4

Cumulative VAC Submissions, Ordering
Hospitals & Surgeon Users

F Y 2 0 2 1 - N e w p r o d u c t s , n e w c l e a r a n c e s a n d n e w p l a t f o r m s f o r g r o w t h

Q4 revenue US$2.9M (unaudited) 32% growth on Q3

FY21 revenue US$8.9M (unaudited) 160% growth on prior year

XPERIENCETM continuing to gain traction in US market - 160 surgeons using product from 93 hospitals

TELA Bio commenced sales of Site Guard Surgical Solution (white label of XPERIENCETM) to plastic and reconstructive surgery market in the US

New distribution agreement with Zimmer Biomet for white label of XPERIENCETM with sales expected to commence in H2 2022

Reorganisation of commercial team

Patent library extended to 42 Patents

300

250

200

XPERIENCETM approved in Australia

150

Record year for BactisureTM sales

100

50

0

4X expansion in BlastXTM direct customer base

Cumulative VAC VAC Approvals

Ordering Surgeon Users

Submissions

Hospitals

Q2

Q3

Q4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Next Science Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 22:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
