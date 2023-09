NEXTAGE Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the dealing of used cars. The main businesses of the Company consist of used car store operation, maintenance, insurance agency and automobile dealing, as well as other services, such as used car export and car coating services. The used car store operation business is comprised of domestic general automobiles, light automobiles and imported automobiles. The maintenance business provides vehicle inspection and maintenance services. The insurance agency business offers automobile insurance as an insurance agency. The automobile dealing business mainly purchases vehicles that are no longer needed by its customers. The Company exports used cars mainly to developing countries and emerging countries in east Africa and Oceania. Through its subsidiary, it provides car coating services, which makes car bodies hydrophilic and durable to dirt, acid and ultraviolet degradation. It also involves in new car dealer operation business.