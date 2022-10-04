Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NextCure, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXTC   US65343E1082

NEXTCURE, INC.

(NXTC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58 2022-10-04 pm EDT
3.000 USD   +8.70%
04:06pNextCure Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate NC410 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) in Patients with Immune Checkpoint Refractory or Naïve Solid Tumors
GL
09/22NextCure to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference
GL
09/22NextCure to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextCure Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate NC410 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) in Patients with Immune Checkpoint Refractory or Naïve Solid Tumors

10/04/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to evaluate NC410 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with immune checkpoint refractory or immune checkpoint naïve solid tumors. In addition, NextCure announced it has entered into a supply agreement for KEYTRUDA with Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada).

NC410 is a first-in-class immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1, an immunomodulatory receptor expressed on T cells and dendritic cells. Under the terms of the agreement, NextCure will sponsor the study and Merck will supply KEYTRUDA. The Phase 1b/2 trial will evaluate NC410 in combination with KEYTRUDA in patients with immune checkpoint refractory colorectal, esophageal, endometrial and head and neck cancers or immune checkpoint naïve patients with colorectal and ovarian cancers. The company expects to report initial Phase 1b data in mid-2023 followed by the initiation of the Phase 2 component of the study.

“We are pleased and honored that Merck is providing KEYTRUDA for this study. We have initiated a clinical trial to explore a combination with NC410 and look forward to advancing the program,” said Michael Richman, NextCure’s president and chief executive officer. “Elevated collagen levels in the extracellular matrix (ECM), the tissue matrix surrounding the tumor, are associated with resistance to PD-1 and PD-L1 therapies. In non-clinical colorectal models and early-stage monotherapy clinical studies, we have demonstrated that NC410 can remodel collagen in the ECM, which enhances T cell infiltration into the tumor. We believe NC410 in combination with KEYTRUDA has the potential to address the significant unmet needs of cancer patients not adequately addressed by available therapies.”

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About NC410 Phase 1b/2 Combination Trial
The NC410 Phase 1b/2 combination trial is a multi-center, first-in-human, open-label, multi-arm trial to evaluate the efficacy of NC410 in combination with KEYTRUDA. The company expects to enroll approximately 100 patients with immune checkpoint refractory colorectal, esophageal, endometrial and head and neck cancers or immune checkpoint naïve MSS or MSI-Low colorectal or ovarian cancers.

About NC410
NC410 is a first-in-class immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1, an immunomodulatory receptor expressed on T cells and myeloid cells, including dendritic cells, a type of antigen presenting cell. In preclinical research, it has been shown that LAIR-1 inhibits T cell function and myeloid activity. In preclinical studies, NC410 blocks the negative effects of LAIR-1 and promotes T cell function and myeloid cell activity. NextCure believes NC410 has the potential to treat multiple cancer types.

About NextCure, Inc.
NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through our proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, we study various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in disease in order to develop immunomedicines. Our initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies. http://www.nextcure.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “hope,” “forward” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about NextCure’s plans, objectives, and intentions with respect to the discovery of immunomedicine targets and the discovery and development of immunomedicines. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: our limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; our history of significant losses; our need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, including that early clinical data may not be confirmed by later clinical results; risks that pre-clinical research may not be confirmed in clinical trials; risks related to marketing approval and commercialization; and the unproven approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our FIND-IO platform. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect NextCure’s actual results are described in NextCure’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including NextCure’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. NextCure assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, even if expectations change.

Investor Inquiries
Timothy Mayer, Ph.D.
NextCure, Inc.
Chief Operating Officer
(240) 762-6486
IR@nextcure.com 


All news about NEXTCURE, INC.
04:06pNextCure Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate NC410 in Combina..
GL
09/22NextCure to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference
GL
09/22NextCure to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference
AQ
08/23Truist Securities Adjusts NextCure's Price Target to $15 From $19, Reiterates Buy Ratin..
MT
08/04Nextcure : Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Fo..
PU
08/04NEXTCURE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/04NextCure, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Jun..
CI
08/04Earnings Flash (NXTC) NEXTCURE Posts Q2 Loss $-0.65
MT
08/04NextCure Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
08/04NextCure Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTCURE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -78,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 76,6 M 76,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart NEXTCURE, INC.
Duration : Period :
NextCure, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTCURE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,76 $
Average target price 13,57 $
Spread / Average Target 392%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael S. Richman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven P. Cobourn Chief Financial Officer
David S. Kabakoff Chairman
Solomon Langermann Senior Vice President-Research
Han Myint Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTCURE, INC.-54.00%77
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.41%78 592
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS35.44%76 279
BIONTECH SE-46.98%33 216
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-39.54%29 067
GENMAB A/S-2.85%22 039