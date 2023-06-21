the extracellular matrix (ECM). However, the function of LAIR-1 on leukemic cells remains unclear. In this work, we utilized a LAIR-1 agonist monoclonal antibody (mAb) termed NC525 to delineate LAIR-1 signaling in leukemic cells compared to signaling in healthy cells. We show that augmentation of LAIR-1 signal transduction in AML cells by an agonist LAIR-1 mAb induces cell death through mTOR and caspase-7-mediated apoptosis. Conversely, LAIR-1 signaling in healthy leukocytes does not induce cell death, and instead regulates TNFα, IL-6, and IL-17 cytokine production in response to LPS and interferon stimulation. Importantly, multiple in vivo and ex vivo models demonstrate that targeting LAIR-1 with an agonist mAb kills LSCs and blasts without adversely affecting HSCs or healthy leukocytes. This novel mechanism of LAIR-1 function provides a unique therapeutic opportunity in myeloid leukemias via agonism of the LAIR-1 receptor. A Phase I clinical trial (NCT05787496) is currently evaluating NC525 in AML, high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and CMML.

Anti-LAIR-1 mAb NC525 Is An Agonist