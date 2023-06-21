LAIR-1 Signal Transduction Determines Leukemic Cell Fate

Rustin R. Lovewell1, Subhadip Kundu1, Junshik Hong2, Carly Fielder2, Haley Elizabeth Ramsey2, Agnieszka E Gorska2, Londa S. Fuller2, Michael Savona2, Emily

Abstract 1444756

Mason3, Zac Cusumano1, Sasan Sharee1, Sol Langermann1, Han Myint1, Dallas B. Flies1, Tae Kon Kim2,3

1. NextCure Inc., Beltsville, MD; 2. Division of Hematology/Oncology, Department of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN; 3. Department of Pathology/Microbiology/Immunology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN

Background

Crosslinking And Clustering Of LAIR-1 Kills Leukemic Cells

LAIR-1 Crosslinking In Healthy Leukocytes Does Not

In acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a significant unmet need remains for therapeutics that selectively eradicate leukemic stem cells (LSCs) and blasts while sparing normal hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and healthy immune cells. LAIR-1 is an immune cell-surface expressed inhibitory receptor that has been identified as a therapeutic target in AML. LAIR-1 receptor signaling is induced on immune cells when it binds to collagen domain-containing proteins in

LAIR-1 Clustering

Ex Vivo Patient Blasts

the extracellular matrix (ECM). However, the function of LAIR-1 on leukemic cells remains unclear. In this work, we utilized a LAIR-1 agonist monoclonal antibody (mAb) termed NC525 to delineate LAIR-1 signaling in leukemic cells compared to signaling in healthy cells. We show that augmentation of LAIR-1 signal transduction in AML cells by an agonist LAIR-1 mAb induces cell death through mTOR and caspase-7-mediated apoptosis. Conversely, LAIR-1 signaling in healthy leukocytes does not induce cell death, and instead regulates TNFα, IL-6, and IL-17 cytokine production in response to LPS and interferon stimulation. Importantly, multiple in vivo and ex vivo models demonstrate that targeting LAIR-1 with an agonist mAb kills LSCs and blasts without adversely affecting HSCs or healthy leukocytes. This novel mechanism of LAIR-1 function provides a unique therapeutic opportunity in myeloid leukemias via agonism of the LAIR-1 receptor. A Phase I clinical trial (NCT05787496) is currently evaluating NC525 in AML, high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and CMML.

% Live Cells (Norm.to Ctrl IgG)

Figure 7. A) NC525 agonist mAb kills AML cells from whole bloodex vivobut does not kill healthy leukocytes. Violin plots normalized to Ctrl IgG condition for each donor.N=3-7donor samples. B) NC525 agonist mAb does not alter mTOR or Caspase 7 levels in healthy donor PBMCs as measured by reverse phase protein microarray (N=3). P value = Student's T test

Figure 4. A) Schema of clustering of LAIR-1 by NC525 agonist mAb in the presence of extracellular matrix (ECM). B) NC525 agonist mAb kills leukemic blasts in primary patient blood ex vivo (N = 3 technical replicates). P value determined by Student's T test. C) NC525 blocks AML cell proliferation in a cell-derived xenograft (CDX) model of AML (N=10 mice). * = P

< 0.01 determined by Student's T test. Error bars represent standard error.

LAIR-1 Crosslinking Transduces Signals To AML Cells That Inhibit

Key Self-renewal Pathways

under homeostatic conditions, yet B) does suppress IL-6, TNFα, and IL-17A secretion from DCs or PBMCs under LPS/IFNγ stimulation (N=3). * = P value < 0.01 in Student's T test

LAIR-1 Signaling Determines Leukemic Cell Fate

Figure 2. A) NC525 agonist mAb suppresses the colony-forming capacity of LSCs derived from an AML patient but

not B) HSPCs from a healthy donor, as measured by the MethocultTM assay (N=3). * = P value < 0.05 in Student's t- test.

LAIR-1 Agonist mAb Restricts LSCs And AML Growth In PDX Models

Figure 6. A) NC525 reduced human CD45 (AML cells), BCL-XL, and uncleaved PARP at day 22 post-engraftment in MV4-11

CDX mouse bones. ROI area is = between samples. N = 5-11.B) NC525 triggered apoptosis of MV4-11 cells in vitro as measured by Annexin V staining, BCL-XL ICS, Cl-Caspase 7 Western blot, and TUNEL assay. Small molecule inhibition of caspase 3/7 or activation of mTOR partially abrogated NC525 activity (N=3-5) * = P < 0.05 in Student's T test.

Figure 9. A) Transient engagement ofLAIR-1on AML cells by ECM ligands is insufficient to activateSHP-1-mediatedsuppressive pathways that block aberrantmTOR-drivenself-renewal.

  1. Crosslinking of LAIR-1 by an agonist mAb induces a strong inhibitory signal that blocks dysregulated mTOR activity, leading to the suppression of constitutively active MAPK signaling and the self-renewal mechanisms promoted by AKT and NF-kB. Loss of proliferative signaling induces the de-activation of BCL-XL, which releases an apoptotic cascade through caspase-7 and PARP, culminating in programmed cell death. C) Low-level, homeostatic mTOR activity in healthy cells is unaffected by LAIR-1 crosslinking and does not induce programmed cell death, but instead regulates the release of inflammatory cytokines during immuno-stimulation.

