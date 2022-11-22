Advanced search
    NXTC   US65343E1082

NEXTCURE, INC.

(NXTC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
1.480 USD   -0.67%
08:02aNextCure to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08:01aNextCure to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
11/16NextCure, LegoChem Biosciences to Collaborate on Development of Antibody Drug Conjugates
MT
NextCure to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/22/2022 | 08:02am EST
BELTSVILLE, Md., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 3:30 pm (ET) in New York City
  • JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit (Virtual) on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:00 am (ET)
  • Bank of America Securities 2022 Biotech SMID Cap Conference (Virtual) on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 3:20 pm (ET)

Live audio webcasts will be available through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.nextcure.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available after the event and archived on the website for 30 days.

About NextCure, Inc.
NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through our proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, we study various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines. Our initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies. http://www.nextcure.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “hope,” “forward” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about NextCure’s plans, objectives and intentions with respect to the discovery of immunomedicine targets and the discovery and development of immunomedicines. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: our limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; our history of significant losses; our need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, marketing approval and commercialization; and the unproven approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our FIND-IO platform. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect NextCure’s actual results are described in NextCure’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including NextCure’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. NextCure assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, even if expectations change.

Investor Inquiries
Timothy Mayer, Ph.D.
NextCure, Inc.
Chief Operating Officer
(240) 762-6486
IR@nextcure.com


