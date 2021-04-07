Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NextCure, Inc.    NXTC

NEXTCURE, INC.

(NXTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextCure to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

04/07/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BELTSVILLE, Md., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced that it will present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 13th at 12:45 pm Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.nextcure.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event and archived on the website for 30 days.

About NextCure, Inc.
NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through our proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, we study various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines. Our initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies. http://www.nextcure.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “hope,” “forward” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about NextCure’s plans, objectives and intentions with respect to the discovery of immunomedicine targets and the discovery and development of immunomedicines. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: our limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; our history of significant losses; our need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, marketing approval and commercialization; and the unproven approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our FIND-IO platform. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect NextCure’s actual results are described in NextCure’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including NextCure’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. NextCure assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, even if expectations change.


Investor Inquiries
Timothy Mayer, Ph.D.
NextCure, Inc.
Chief Operating Officer
(240) 762-6486
IR@nextcure.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about NEXTCURE, INC.
04:05pNextCure to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
03/05NEXTCURE  : Truist Securities Upgrades NextCure to Buy From Hold; Price Target i..
MT
03/04NEXTCURE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
03/04NEXTCURE  : Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 20..
AQ
03/02REMINDER : NextCure to Host Virtual R&D Update Event on March 4, 2021
GL
02/26NextCure to Host Virtual R&D Update Event on March 4, 2021
GL
02/24NEXTCURE, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/28LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Cla..
PR
01/27LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a C..
BU
01/15NEXTCURE  : BofA Securities Downgrades NextCure to Underperform From Neutral, Ad..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -70,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 280 M 280 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart NEXTCURE, INC.
Duration : Period :
NextCure, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTCURE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,38 $
Last Close Price 10,14 $
Spread / Highest target 196%
Spread / Average Target 91,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael S. Richman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven P. Cobourn Chief Financial Officer
David S. Kabakoff Chairman
Solomon Langermann Chief Scientific Officer
Linda N. Liu Senior Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTCURE, INC.-6.97%280
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.82%430 158
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.20%282 394
PFIZER, INC.-1.44%201 093
NOVARTIS AG-2.71%196 938
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.35%191 847
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ