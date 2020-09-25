Log in
NEXTCURE, INC.

(NXTC)
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against NextCure, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/25/2020 | 10:43am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against NextCure, Inc. (“NextCure” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NXTC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 5, 2019 and July 14, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 20, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. NextCure made numerous misleading statements about its treatment candidate, NC318. The Company misled the market on NC318’s effectiveness and patient responses to the candidate, among other things. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about NextCure, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -37,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 226 M 226 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -2,92x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,04x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 85,6%
