SITC 2021 Oral Presentation: Clinical benefit through Siglec-15 targeting with NC318 antibody in subjects with Siglec-15 positive advanced solid tumors
11/13/2021 | 02:20pm EST
NC318, a Siglec-15 antibody, shows early evidence of disease control in subjects with Siglec-15 positive advanced or metastatic solid tumors in Phase 1 & 2 studies
Elaine Shum1, Han Myint2, Jahangheer S. Shaik2, Qinjie Zhou2, Emilia A. Barbu2, Aaron Morawski2, Hasan Abukharma2, Linda N. Liu2, Megan Nelson2, Stephanie Zeidan2, Zachary Cusumano2, Eric Novik3, Daniel Lee3, Omid Hamid4, Anthony Tolcher5, Sol Langermann2, Martin Gutierrez6
1Perlmutter Cancer Center, NY; 2NextCure Inc., MD; 3Generable Inc., NY; 4Angeles Clinic and Research Institute, CA; 5NEXT Oncology, TX; 6Hackensack University Medical Center, NJ
INTRODUCTION
Siglec-15(S15) is a member of the Siglec family (Sialic acid binding Immunoglobulin Lectins), a distinct subgroup of immunoglobulin (Ig) superfamily proteins involved in the discrimination of self and non-self immune regulation1.
S15 is an immune suppressor upregulated on various cancer cells and tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells. Its expression is non-overlapping with PD-L1. S15 leads to immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment (TME)2.
NC318 is a first-in-class humanized IgG1κ monoclonal antibody that blocks S15-mediated immune suppression, providing opportunities to overcome anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy resistant tumors.
Phase 1 data was previously presented3. Here we will update the combined data of Phase 1 (n=49) and Phase 2 (n=47) from NC318-01 study.
NC318: MECHANISM OF ACTION
S15 is Immunosuppressive in the Tumor Microenvironment
NC318 Blocks Immunosuppressive Activity Induced by S15
S15S15
Tumor
M2
macrophage
cell
OR
Myeloid
cell
Distinct
Differentiation S15-induced
and survival
myeloid cells
Inactive
T cell
Increase in
inflammatory
cytokines
Immunosuppression
and tumor growth
S15
TumorM2
NC318cell macrophage
OR
Myeloid cell
Decreases
inflammatory
cytokines
Differentiation
and survival
S15
NC318 Deadtumor
cell
Tumor
Promotes T cell killing proliferation &
restores function
NC318 PHASE 1 & 2 STUDY DESIGN
Key Inclusion Criteria
Men and women aged 18 or older
ECOG performance status 0 to 1
Refractory/intolerant to standard of care with no limit to the number of prior treatment regimens
Measurable disease per RECIST v1.1
Subjects with advanced or metastatic low PD-L1 (TPS <50%) expressing malignancies
Key Exclusion Criteria
Inadequate hematologic, renal and hepatic function
Active autoimmune disease
History of interstitial lung disease or active noninfectious pneumonitis
Active infection requiring systemic therapy
Phase 1 Dose Escalation
8 mg (n=4)
24 mg (n=4)
80 mg (n=10)
240 mg (n=12)
400 mg (n=11)
800 mg (n=4)
1600 mg (n=4)
Phase 2 Dose Expansion
400 mg (n=47)
Lung
Head & Neck
Breast Ovarian
Study Design
Phase 1: 3 + 3 Design
Subjects dosed every 2 weeks
28-dayDLT period
Safety expansion enrolled additional subjects for biopsies
Phase 2: Simon two-stage design
Subjects dosed every 2 weeks at 400 mg
Subjects with advanced or metastatic low PD-L1 (TPS <50%) expressing malignancies
Screening and on treatment biopsies
Primary Endpoint
Safety and tolerability
Secondary Endpoints
Assessment of PK
Assessment of antitumor activity/efficacy
Exploratory Endpoints
Immunogenicity, defined as the occurrence of anti-drug antibodies (ADA) to NC318
Biomarker changes of NC318 in peripheral blood and tumor
tissue
Tumor assessments
RECIST v1.1 and modified RECIST v1.1
