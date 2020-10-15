NEXTDC : Appendix 3G 0 10/15/2020 | 05:59pm EDT Send by mail :

+Rule 3.10.3A, 3.10.3B, 3.10.3C Appendix 3G Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity +securities Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are issuing a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers. *Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity. Part 1 - Entity and announcement details Question Question Answer no 1.1 *Name of entity NEXTDC Limited We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities. 1.2 *Registration type and number ABN 35 143 582 521 Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number). 1.3 *ASX issuer code NXT 1.4 *This announcement is ☒ A new announcement Tick whichever is applicable. ☐ An update/amendment to a previous announcement ☐ A cancellation of a previous announcement 1.4a *Reason for update N/A Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A reason must be provided for an update. 1.4b *Date of previous announcement to this N/A update Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1.4c *Reason for cancellation N/A Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1.4d *Date of previous announcement to this N/A cancellation Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1.5 *Date of this announcement 15 October 2020 + See chapter 19 for defined terms 31 January 2020 Page 1 This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 3G Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity +securities Part 2 - Type of issue Question Question Answer No. 2.1 *The +securities the subject of this ☐ +Securities issued as a result of options notification are: being exercised or other +convertible Select whichever item is applicable. +securities being converted and that are If you wish to notify ASX of different types of issues of not to be quoted on ASX securities, please complete a separate Appendix 3G ☐ Partly paid +securities that have been for each type of issue. fully paid up and that are not to be quoted on ASX ☒ +Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX ☐ Other [please specify] If you have selected 'other' please provide the circumstances of the issue here: 2.2a.1 Please state the number and type of N/A options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted (including their ASX security code if available)? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX". 2.2a.2 And the date the options were exercised or N/A other +convertible securities were converted: Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the options was exercised or convertible securities was converted. 2.2b.1 Please state the number and type of partly N/A paid +securities that were fully paid up (including their ASX security code if available)? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "partly paid securities that have been paid up and that are not to be quoted on ASX". 2.2b.2 And the date the +securities were fully paid N/A up: Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "partly paid securities that have been paid up and that are not to be quoted on ASX". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the securities was fully paid up. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 31 January 2020 Page 2 This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 3G Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity +securities 2.2c.1 Please state the number and type of 330,780 performance rights under NXT's +securities (including their ASX security executive incentive plan (the EIP) for code) issued under an +employee allocation to participants in the form of FY20 incentive scheme that are not being deferred STI share rights and FY21 LTI immediately quoted on ASX performance rights. Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX". 2.2c.2 *Please attach a document or provide Each performance right under the LTI details of a URL link for a document lodged scheme is a right to receive one fully paid with ASX detailing the terms of the ordinary share in NXT upon meeting specific +employee incentive scheme or a performance conditions during a summary of the terms. measurement period being approximately 3 Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is years ending on the day of release of the "securities issued under an employee incentive FY23 annual results. scheme that are not being immediately quoted on Each share right under the STI scheme is a ASX". is a right to receive one fully paid ordinary share in NXT following the end of a one- year deferral period. For further details on the terms of both the LTI and STI scheme please refer to the Remuneration Report contained in NXT 2020 Annual Report (accessible at www.nextdc.com/our-company/financial- reports). 2.2c.3 *Are any of these +securities being issued Yes to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX". 2.2c.3.a *Provide details of the recipients and the number of +securities issued to each of them. Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX" and your response to Q2.2c.3 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table below for each KMP involved in the issue. If the securities are being issued to the KMP, repeat the name of the KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered holder". If the securities are being issued to an associate of a KMP, insert the name of the associate in "Name of registered holder". Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities Simon Cooper Same 58,181 Oskar Tomaszewski Same 40,587 David Dzienciol Same 55,807 2.2d.1 *The purpose(s) for which the entity is ☐ To raise additional working capital issuing the +securities is: ☐ To fund the retirement of debt Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is ☐ To pay for the acquisition of an asset "Other". You may select one or more of the items in the list. [provide details below] ☐ To pay for services rendered [provide details below] ☐ Other [provide details below] Additional details: + See chapter 19 for defined terms 31 January 2020 Page 3 This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 3G Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity +securities 2.2d.2 Please provide any further information Performance rights issued under NXT's EIP. needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including (if applicable) why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B You must answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Other". If there is no other information to provide, please answer "Not applicable" or "N/A". 2.3 *The +securities being issued are: ☒ Additional +securities in an existing Tick whichever is applicable unquoted class that is already recorded by ASX ("existing class") ☐ New +securities in an unquoted class that is not yet recorded by ASX ("new class") Part 3A - number and type of +securities being issued (existing class) Answer the questions in this part if your response to Q2.3 is "existing class". Question Question Answer No. 3A.1 *ASX security code & description Performance rights, each being an entitlement to receive one fully paid ordinary share in NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) subject to meeting specific conditions and the terms of the EIP. 3A.2 *Number of +securities being issued 330,780 performance rights (comprising 288,359 FY21 LTI performance rights and 42,421 FY20 deferred STI share rights). 3A.3a *Will the +securities being issued rank Yes equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? 3A.3b *Is the actual date from which the N/A +securities will rank equally (non-ranking end date) known? Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is "No". 3A.3c *Provide the actual non-ranking end date N/A Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is "No" and your response to Q3A.3b is "Yes". 3A.3d *Provide the estimated non-ranking end N/A period Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is "No" and your response to Q3A.3b is "No". + See chapter 19 for defined terms 31 January 2020 Page 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

