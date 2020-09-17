NEXTDC : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity NEXTDC Limited

ABN 35 143 582 521

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Dr Eileen Doyle Date of last notice 26 August 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Mr S E Doyle and Dr E J Doyle as trustees (including registered holder) for the S & E Doyle Super Fund. Dr Doyle Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant is a beneficiary of the S & E Doyle Super interest. Fund Date of change Purchased 17 September 2020 No. of securities held prior to change None Class Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired 13,800 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Purchased at $11.59 per share (av. price) Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 13,800 fully paid ordinary shares Nature of change On-market purchase. Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts