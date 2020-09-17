Log in
NEXTDC LIMITED

(NXT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/16
11.54 AUD   +1.32%
03:55aNEXTDC : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/14NEXTDC : Appendix 2A
PU
08/31NEXTDC : Demand Running Apace At NextDC
AQ
NEXTDC : Change of Director's Interest Notice

09/17/2020 | 03:55am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity NEXTDC Limited

ABN

35 143 582 521

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Dr Eileen Doyle

Date of last notice

26 August 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr S E Doyle and Dr E J Doyle as trustees

(including registered holder)

for the S & E Doyle Super Fund. Dr Doyle

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

is a beneficiary of the S & E Doyle Super

interest.

Fund

Date of change

Purchased 17 September 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

None

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

13,800

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Purchased at $11.59 per share (av. price)

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

13,800 fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

On-market purchase.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 07:54:00 UTC
