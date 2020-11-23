NEXTDC : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity NEXTDC Limited

ABN 35 143 582 521

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Craig Ian Scroggie Date of last notice 8 May 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest Asset Development Nominees Pty Ltd (ADN) as (including registered holder) the Trustee for the Scroggie Superannuation Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the Fund (the Fund). Mr Scroggie is a director of ADN relevant interest. and a beneficiary of the Fund. Date of change 23 November 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 1,605,744 fully paid ordinary shares held directly, 383,447 fully paid ordinary shares held by ADN, 842,907 performance rights Class Performance rights issue under NEXTDC's executive rights plan in accordance with Resolution 6 passed at NEXTDC Limited's 2020 Annual General Meeting. Number acquired 113,989 performance rights Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration NIL Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation