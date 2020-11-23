Log in
NEXTDC Limited    NXT   AU000000NXT8

NEXTDC LIMITED

(NXT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/23
11.89 AUD   -1.16%
05:36pNEXTDC : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05:36pNEXTDC : Appendix 3G
PU
05:31pNEXTDC : Upsized Senior Debt - $1.85 billion
PU
NEXTDC : Change of Director's Interest Notice

11/23/2020 | 05:36pm EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity NEXTDC Limited

ABN

35 143 582 521

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Craig Ian Scroggie

Date of last notice

8 May 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Asset Development Nominees Pty Ltd (ADN) as

(including registered holder)

the Trustee for the Scroggie Superannuation

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

Fund (the Fund). Mr Scroggie is a director of ADN

relevant interest.

and a beneficiary of the Fund.

Date of change

23 November 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

1,605,744 fully paid ordinary shares held directly,

383,447 fully paid ordinary shares held by ADN,

842,907 performance rights

Class

Performance rights issue under NEXTDC's

executive rights plan in accordance with

Resolution 6 passed at NEXTDC Limited's 2020

Annual General Meeting.

Number acquired

113,989 performance rights

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

NIL

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

1,605,744 fully paid ordinary shares held directly,

383,447 fully paid ordinary shares held by ADN,

956,896 performance rights

Nature of change

Performance rights issue under NEXTDC's

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

executive rights plan in accordance with

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

Resolution 6 passed at NEXTDC Limited's 2020

participation in buy-back

Annual General Meeting.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow N/A the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 22:36:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 248 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2021 -10,1 M -7,34 M -7,34 M
Net Debt 2021 252 M 183 M 183 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1 249x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 419 M 3 944 M 3 948 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,8x
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NEXTDC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NEXTDC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTDC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,97 AUD
Last Close Price 11,89 AUD
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Ian Scroggie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Ronald Flynn Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Cooper Chief Operating Officer
Oskar Tomaszewski Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Arndt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTDC LIMITED80.70%4 011
ACCENTURE PLC15.61%154 235
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES23.06%134 669
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.76%104 200
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.45%73 443
INFOSYS LIMITED50.91%63 151
