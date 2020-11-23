NEXTDC : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity NEXTDC Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Craig Ian Scroggie
Date of last notice
8 May 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Asset Development Nominees Pty Ltd (ADN) as
(including registered holder)
the Trustee for the Scroggie Superannuation
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
Fund (the Fund). Mr Scroggie is a director of ADN
relevant interest.
and a beneficiary of the Fund.
Date of change
23 November 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
1,605,744 fully paid ordinary shares held directly,
383,447 fully paid ordinary shares held by ADN,
842,907 performance rights
Class
Performance rights issue under NEXTDC's
|
Resolution 6 passed at NEXTDC Limited's 2020
Annual General Meeting.
Number acquired
113,989 performance rights
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
NIL
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
-
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
1,605,744 fully paid ordinary shares held directly,
383,447 fully paid ordinary shares held by ADN,
956,896 performance rights
Nature of change
Performance rights issue under NEXTDC's
executive rights plan in accordance with
Resolution 6 passed at NEXTDC Limited's 2020
Annual General Meeting.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts No
detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow N/A the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
