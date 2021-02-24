NEXTDC : FY21 Half Year Results Announcement

Final ASX Release

24 February 2021

FY21 Half-Year Result & Upgraded Full Year Guidance

NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or "the Company") today announced its financial result for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 ("1H21") as well as provided an upgrade to its FY21 guidance.

1H21 financial highlights

 Data centre services revenue grew $26.2 million (27%) to $121.6 million (1H20: $95.4 million)

 Underlying EBITDA1,2 rose $14.9 million (29%) to $65.7 million (1H20: $50.9 million)

 Operating cash flow increased $44.0 million (219%) to $64.1 million (1H20: $20.1 million)

 Liquidity (cash and undrawn senior debt facilities) of $1.8 billion at 31 December 2020

NEXTDC Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Craig Scroggie, commented on the 1H21 results:

"We are pleased to deliver another record result in 1H21, against a more difficult economic backdrop due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Despite lockdowns and travel restrictions the Company delivered its largest historical contracted build capacity for customers in 1H21. Whilst COVID-19 has presented headwinds for many globally, it continues to be a positive catalyst for digital services and technology providers supported by our data centre platform."

Business performance

For the 12 months to 31 December 2020:

 Contracted utilisation grew 17.7MW (33%) to 71.0MW (31 December 2019: 53.3MW)

 Number of customers increased by 201 (16%) to 1,465 (31 December 2019: 1,264)

 Interconnections3 increased by 1,899 (16%) to 13,911 (31 December 2019: 12,012), representing 7.6% of recurring revenue (1H20: 8.2% of recurring revenue)

Development activity

For the 6 months to 31 December 2020:

 S2 Sydney added 4MW of capacity, taking total installed capacity to 26MW

 M2 Melbourne added 6MW of capacity, taking total installed capacity to 16MW

 S3 Sydney development continues with building construction works commencing in 1H21, on track for practical completion of Stage 1 in 2H22

 M3 design and development approval formally submitted to council and received endorsement

1 EBITDA is a non-statutory financial metric representing earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. Non-statutory financial metrics have been extracted from the audited accounts

2 Underlying EBITDA excludes costs related to review works into potential data centre investments in Asia as well as gains on re-assessment of leases under AASB 16

3 Comprises both physical and elastic cross connections

FY21 upgraded guidance

Based on current billing and contracted utilisation levels as well as expected new customer contracts during 2H21, NEXTDC provides the following guidance for FY21:



Data centre services revenue4 in the range of $246 million to $251 million (previously $242 million to $250 million)

 Underlying EBITDA5 in the range of $130 million to $133 million (previously $125 million to $130 million)  Capital expenditure in the range of $380 million to $400 million (unchanged)

NEXTDC Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Craig Scroggie, commented on the outlook:

"During 1H21 we delivered our largest construction and development backlog of sold capacity to customers on time, on budget, giving us a high degree of confidence for a full year revenue and EBITDA upgrade. Second half sales in FY21 have already exceeded our expectations and we expect further strong demand for our premium data centre services into FY22"

Authorised for release by the Board of NEXTDC Limited.

ENDS

For more information:

Alex Teo

Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations T: +61 2 8072 4976

E: investorrelations@nextdc.com

NEXTDC Investor Centre: www.nextdc.com/our-company/investor-centre

4 Excluding interest revenue

5 Underlying EBITDA excludes costs related to review works into potential data centre investments in Asia

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC is an ASX 100-listed technology company and Asia's most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider. We are building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy, delivering the critical power, security and connectivity for global cloud computing providers, enterprise and government.

NEXTDC is recognised globally for the design, construction and operation of Australia's only network of Uptime Institute certified Tier IV facilities, and the only data centre operator in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold certification for Operational Sustainability. NEXTDC has a strong focus on sustainability and operational excellence through renewable energy sources and delivering world-class operational efficiency. Our data centres have been engineered to deliver exceptional levels of efficiency and the industry's lowest Total Cost of Operation through NABERS 5-star energy efficiency.

NEXTDC's corporate operations have been certified carbon neutral under the Australian Government's Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard.

Our Cloud Centre partner ecosystem is Australia's most dynamic digital marketplace, comprising more than 600 carriers, cloud providers and IT service providers, enabling local and international customers to source and connect with cloud platforms, service providers and vendors to build complex hybrid cloud networks and scale their critical IT infrastructure services.

NEXTDC is where the cloud lives®.

To learn more, visit www.nextdc.com