NEXTDC : FY21 Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Note 1H21 1H20 $'000 $'000 Data centre services revenue 121,622 95,420 Other revenue 2,841 2,330 Total revenue from continuing operations 124,463 97,750 Profit/(loss) before income tax 2 (17,539) (8,879) Income tax (expense)/benefit 3 - 3,988 Profit/(loss) after income tax (17,539) (4,891)

Note 2: During the half-year to 31 December 2020 the Group entered into new senior debt facilities of $1.85 billion.

Of this, an $800 million Term Loan Facility was drawn down in order to redeem Notes III, IV and IV-2. Costs of $14.2 million on extinguishment of the existing Notes and loans were expensed during the half-year to 31 December 2020.

Note 3: For the year ended 30 June 2020, the Group derecognised carried forward tax losses and temporary differences that it believed no longer met the requirement to be recognised, stemming from the impact of recent growth and expansion activity on taxable profits. No carried forward tax losses were recognised for the period ended 31 December 2020, though an income tax benefit of $4.0 million was recognised for the period ended 31 December 2019, which included the impact of previously recognised carried forward tax losses.

NTA Backing

1H21 1H20 Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share $3.60 $2.46 Dividends

No dividend has been proposed or declared for the period ended 31 December 2020.

Interim financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2020

This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2020 and any public announcements made by NEXTDC Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

These interim financial statements are the consolidated interim financial statements of the consolidated entity consisting of NEXTDC Limited and its subsidiaries. The interim financial statements are presented in the Australian currency.

NEXTDC Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia.

