NEXTDC : FY21 Half Yearly Report and Accounts

02/24/2021 | 03:13pm EST
ASX Appendix 4D

Results for Announcement to the Market

For the half-year ended 31 December 2020 ("1H21")

Previous corresponding period: to 31 December 2019 ("1H20")

Summary of financial information

Note

1H21 $'000

1H20 $'000

Change $'000

Change %

Revenue from ordinary activities

Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after income tax for the period attributable to members

Profit/(loss) after income tax attributable to members

1 1 1

124,463

97,750

26,713

27%

(17,539)

(4,891)

(12,648)

(259%)

(17,539)

(4,891)

(12,648)

(259%)

Explanation of Revenue and Profit from Ordinary Activities

Note 1: The following information has been provided in order to understand the Group's revenue from ordinary activities and profit/(loss) after income tax.

Note

1H21

1H20

$'000

$'000

Data centre services revenue

121,622

95,420

Other revenue

2,841

2,330

Total revenue from continuing operations

124,463

97,750

Profit/(loss) before income tax

2

(17,539)

(8,879)

Income tax (expense)/benefit

3

-

3,988

Profit/(loss) after income tax

(17,539)

(4,891)

Note 2: During the half-year to 31 December 2020 the Group entered into new senior debt facilities of $1.85 billion.

Of this, an $800 million Term Loan Facility was drawn down in order to redeem Notes III, IV and IV-2. Costs of $14.2 million on extinguishment of the existing Notes and loans were expensed during the half-year to 31 December 2020.

Note 3: For the year ended 30 June 2020, the Group derecognised carried forward tax losses and temporary differences that it believed no longer met the requirement to be recognised, stemming from the impact of recent growth and expansion activity on taxable profits. No carried forward tax losses were recognised for the period ended 31 December 2020, though an income tax benefit of $4.0 million was recognised for the period ended 31 December 2019, which included the impact of previously recognised carried forward tax losses.

NEXTDC Limited ABN 35 143 582 521

NTA Backing

1H21

1H20

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

$3.60

$2.46

Dividends

No dividend has been proposed or declared for the period ended 31 December 2020.

NEXTDC Limited

ABN 35 143 582 521

Interim financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2020

Contents

Page

Directors' report

1

Auditor's independence declaration

4

Interim financial statements

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

5

Consolidated balance sheet

6

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

7

Consolidated statement of cash flows

8

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

9

Directors' declaration

14

Independent auditor's review report to the members

15

This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2020 and any public announcements made by NEXTDC Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

These interim financial statements are the consolidated interim financial statements of the consolidated entity consisting of NEXTDC Limited and its subsidiaries. The interim financial statements are presented in the Australian currency.

NEXTDC Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office is:

NEXTDC Limited

20 Wharf Street Brisbane Qld 4000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 20:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
