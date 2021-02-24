NEXTDC : FY21 Half Yearly Report and Accounts

ASX Appendix 4D
Results for Announcement to the Market
For the half-year ended 31 December 2020 ("1H21")
Previous corresponding period: to 31 December 2019 ("1H20")
Summary of financial information
Note
1H21 $'000
1H20 $'000
Change $'000
Change %
Revenue from ordinary activities
Profit/(loss) from ordinary activities after income tax for the period attributable to members
Profit/(loss) after income tax attributable to members
1 1 1
124,463
97,750
26,713
27%
(17,539)
(4,891)
(12,648)
(259%)
(17,539)
(4,891)
(12,648)
(259%)
Explanation of Revenue and Profit from Ordinary Activities
Note 1: The following information has been provided in order to understand the Group's revenue from ordinary activities and profit/(loss) after income tax.
|
Note
|
1H21
|
1H20
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
Data centre services revenue
|
121,622
|
95,420
|
Other revenue
|
2,841
|
2,330
|
Total revenue from continuing operations
|
124,463
|
97,750
|
Profit/(loss) before income tax
|
2
|
(17,539)
|
(8,879)
|
Income tax (expense)/benefit
|
3
|
-
|
3,988
|
Profit/(loss) after income tax
|
(17,539)
|
(4,891)
Note 2: During the half-year to 31 December 2020 the Group entered into new senior debt facilities of $1.85 billion.
Of this, an $800 million Term Loan Facility was drawn down in order to redeem Notes III, IV and IV-2. Costs of $14.2 million on extinguishment of the existing Notes and loans were expensed during the half-year to 31 December 2020.
Note 3: For the year ended 30 June 2020, the Group derecognised carried forward tax losses and temporary differences that it believed no longer met the requirement to be recognised, stemming from the impact of recent growth and expansion activity on taxable profits. No carried forward tax losses were recognised for the period ended 31 December 2020, though an income tax benefit of $4.0 million was recognised for the period ended 31 December 2019, which included the impact of previously recognised carried forward tax losses.
NEXTDC Limited ABN 35 143 582 521
NTA Backing
|
1H21
|
1H20
|
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share
|
$3.60
|
$2.46
|
Dividends
No dividend has been proposed or declared for the period ended 31 December 2020.
NEXTDC Limited
ABN 35 143 582 521
Interim financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2020
|
Contents
|
Page
|
Directors' report
|
1
|
Auditor's independence declaration
|
4
|
Interim financial statements
|
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|
5
|
Consolidated balance sheet
|
6
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
|
7
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
8
|
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
|
9
|
Directors' declaration
|
14
|
Independent auditor's review report to the members
|
15
This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2020 and any public announcements made by NEXTDC Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.
These interim financial statements are the consolidated interim financial statements of the consolidated entity consisting of NEXTDC Limited and its subsidiaries. The interim financial statements are presented in the Australian currency.
NEXTDC Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office is:
NEXTDC Limited
20 Wharf Street Brisbane Qld 4000
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.